Harlequins 21-57 Ulster ratings: Two-try scorer Reidy the pick of the bunch as province reach last eight

Ulster's man of the match Sean Reidy on the charge in the win over Harlequins (Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Ulster safely progressed to the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup with a commanding victory over Harlequins at Twickenham Stoop, and it was a good team performance.

But who stood out individually slightly more than others? Michael Lowry scored a stupendous individual score, while Billy Burns ran the game like clockwork.

Michael Sadlier gives his verdict...

Starting XV

Michael Lowry - 8

Moved back to 15 and scored a stunning solo run try for the visitors’ fourth when he fielded a high ball. Another eye-catching performance from one of Ulster’s key players.

Robert Baloucoune - 6

His strong running helped set up McCloskey and he looked dangerous every time he got his hands on the ball. Mind you, he could have done with more of it.

James Hume - 7

Some nice hands in several of Ulster’s build-up plays but found himself mostly involved defensively. Did provide the assist for Mathewson to score.

Stuart McCloskey - 7

Strong for the opening try where his power got him over the line from close range. There was plenty of his physical stuff and some nice subtlety too.

Jacob Stockdale - 7

A day after turning 25, he looked very sharp and dangerous. His run and kick helped carve out try number three. Also had a short stint at flanker.

Billy Burns - 7

Back from the Ireland squad and intent from the off to show his skills. Intercepted Herron for Ulster’s sixth score and then made way with Saints to come.

John Cooney - 7

His high kicks worked well and he ran things without too much stress. Ended up kicking five conversions and a penalty for a haul of 13 points.

Eric O'Sullivan - 7

Won a scrum penalty off Collier and produced his trademark mixture of carrying and hits. Was credited with 11 tackles before being substituted after a tired looking attempt.

Rob Herring - 7

Back with Ulster after a sound Six Nations and claimed two tries. A lost lineout looked like an overthrow but made up for it with a useful turnover.

Marty Moore - 7

Some of the usually sound defensive work and the scrums seemed to largely go well too. A decent enough outing before O’Toole replaced him in the second half.

Alan O'Connor - 7

Took the lineout for Reidy’s score and when the black shirts surged forward he was there knocking them back. Lovely hands for Izuchukwu’s run.

Kieran Treadwell - 6

Back against his former club he was fired up again to be involved. Was busy enough too and again showed up reasonably well before leaving the action for Izuchukwu.

Sean Reidy - 8

Claimed try number three from after latching on the back of a maul and was heavily involved in carrying and throughout the game. Got his second try late on.

Jordi Murphy - 7

His jackal helped create Ulster’s third but the skipper was then yellow-carded. Won another jackal on his return to continue his recent good form.

Nick Timoney - 7

There was some of the usual hard-carrying off the back of the scrum and did his duty defensively too with a good enough shift in that area.

Replacements

John Andrew (for Herring, 74 mins) - 4

Andrew Warwick (for O’Sullivan, 63 mins) - 5

Tom O'Toole (for Moore, 57 mins) - 6

Cormac Izuchukwu (for Treadwell, 46 mins) - 5

Matty Rea (for Izuchukwu, 55 mins) - 5

Alby Mathewson (for Cooney, 65 mins) - 6

Ian Madigan (for Burns, 65 mins) - 6

Ethan McIlroy (for Lowry, 67 mins) - 4