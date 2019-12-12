Harlequins v Ulster team news: Quins shuffle pack as Ulster opt for a settled side ahead of Champions Cup clash

Man of the match Stuart McCloskey bursts the tackle of Harlequins lock Tevita Cavubati in Ulster's 25-24 win at Kingspan Stadium (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Ulster will face a much-changed Harlequins team in the return Champions Cup clash this weekend.

Although a win against Ulster would put Quins right back in the frame for progression to the knockout rounds, the hosts already seem to have one eye on next weekend's clash with fellow Premiership strugglers Wasps.

Six players, five of whom started last weekend, have been rested for Friday evening's European tie at the Stoop (kick-off 7.45pm) as captain Chris Robshaw, Marcus Smith, Gabriel Ibitoye, Tom Lawday, Joe Marler and Danny Care were all listed as 'not considered'.

Ulster, meanwhile, go again at full-strength with just two changes from Saturday's last gasp win at Kingspan Stadium.

Influential back row Marcell Coetzee retains his place despite going off, seemingly with an ankle issue, last weekend.

Matt Faddes is back on the wing, taking the place of Craig Gilroy, while Kieran Treadwell returns to partner captain Iain Henderson at lock, Alan O'Connor making way.

Louis Ludik switches to the left wing, making room for Faddes on the right, while Jacob Stockdale retains his position at full-back.

In the midfield, last week’s man of the match, Stuart McCloskey is once again paired with Luke Marshall. The familiar half-back duo of Billy Burns and John Cooney is also retained.

In the front row, Eric O’Sullivan will start at loosehead prop, Rob Herring at hooker, and Marty Moore on the tighthead side. Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee all keep their places in the back row.

On the bench, Adam McBurney, Andrew Warwick, Tom O'Toole, Alan O'Connor and Matthew Rea will provide the forwards backup, and David Shanahan, Bill Johnston and Gilroy are the backline reinforcements.

Ulster team to play Harlequins

(15-9): Jacob Stockdale, Matt Faddes, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Louis Ludik, Billy Burns, John Cooney.

(1-8): Eric O'Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Kieran Treadwell, Iain Henderson (Capt.), Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Andrew Warwick, Tom O'Toole, Alan O'Connor, Matthew Rea, David Shanahan, Bill Johnston, Craig Gilroy.

Harlequins team to play Ulster

(15-9): Ross Chisholm, Vereneki Goneva, James Lang, Francis Saili, Cadan Murley, Brett Herron, Martin Landajo

(1-8): Santiago Garcia Botta, Elia Elia, Kyle Sinckler, Stephan Lewies, Tevita Cavubati, Will Evans, Semi Kunatani, Alex Dombrandt

Replacements: Nick Auterac, Simon Kerrod, Dino Lamb, James Chisholm, Niall Saunders, Paul Lasike, Travis Ismaiel