'He wanted to keep that connection': Rory Best back with Ulster Rugby in 'mentoring role'

Farming and punditry work have kept Rory Best busy since his retirement in 2019.

Former Ulster and Ireland captain Rory Best is back involved with his province again.

The 38-year-old retired from the game after the 2019 World Cup and has since been busy back on his family's farm.

However, his was a notable presence on the bench on Friday when Ulster 'A' defeated their Leinster counterparts 37-14 at Kingspan Stadium, their second win in the fixture this season.

After the game, head coach Kieran Campbell explained that legendary hooker Best has been back on an ad-hoc basis, passing on his expertise to those following in his footsteps in the white jersey.

"During the summer Rory gave me a call," Campbell explained. "He's really busy, he's a load of things going on off the pitch between business and farming, but he was looking to just keep that connection.

"He's been in and out. He enjoys giving back and mentoring. A former captain of Ireland, hugely successful, it's been good for me too and the staff to bounce things off him on how we're doing.

"Even sitting in the box, he could give us some feedback on how we were coaching and the language we were getting down to the players. It's sort of a mentoring role all round, but to be honest. As he said himself, he was out with the cattle at the crack of dawn and just came over after.

"He seems to enjoy it. We give him a lot of stick because if you go on his Instagram he's never off the golf course. We'll ask him which course is he fitting us in around today? I think it's good.

"Having someone with that level of experience around, you're only going to benefit from it."

His is not the only new face on Campbell's bench this season, with the void left by Willie Anderson's retirement in the summer filled by Aiden McNulty, who previously worked with the Newcastle Falcons, and long-serving development officer Jonny Graham.