Head coach Dan McFarland struggling to find answers amidst Ulster’s disappointing recent run of form

Rugby

Dan McFarland's Ulster side have lost four of their last five matches

The raw emotion of Sunday evening had naturally abated as Dan McFarland sat down to address the current situation with a much more typically measured analysis.

Whether the overall pressure of the situation will also undergo some syphoning is still unknown as Ulster prepare for their seventh game in what has already been a deeply bruising block of 10 to work their way through.

The hurt is palpable but there isn’t time for brooding.

Ulster travel to Treviso at the weekend in possession of an unenviable back catalogue reading four defeats from five and the potential of this becoming an even more damaging stat cannot really be countenanced, particularly with this block still to bring a trip to La Rochelle away before home games with Sale and the Sharks.

The narrow win in Connacht halted the losing sequence, just prior to Christmas, but this less than convincing result then needed to be followed up in the next match, last Sunday’s interpro with Munster.

It wasn’t and Munster stole away with the points from the game’s very last play after Ulster had, not for the first time, allowed an opponent to come off the ropes and throw a knockout punch.

Challenging times and all that and McFarland didn’t shy away from the criticism that has been heard over the last few days.

“We don’t want to muddy the waters, it’s about getting better at rugby and improving,” said McFarland.

“We understand the difficult spell we’ve been in, but we understand what a quality team we are and we’ve demonstrated that over three or four years.

“There’s bound to be criticism and the criticism in terms of are you playing as well as you can do is fair. Work away.

“We’re here doing our job and working very hard at it... I’m a believer in context and there is context to the situation we’re in.

“Sometimes things trickle and bump and bad momentum can snowball and that can be kicked off by a shocking second half by us against Leinster. It shocked us that they were able to pile the points on after we’d done so well.

“That’s like a punch in the face and you come into the next week and got the situation with the travel to Sale and you’re playing a team that let’s face it just put 40 points on the English champions.”

McFarland continued and explained that Ulster will simply have to get on with it and work through what has happened over the last month.

Finding a performance in Treviso will be fundamental in that process and an all-round effort that is light on errors and slippages of game-management will allow some form of recovery process to begin.

Anything less and it’s a full-on crisis with whatever outcomes that might bring.

“We’ve had ups and downs in the past over the last four years,” he stated.

“If you believe in what you’re doing and you believe in what you’ve got then you weather through those, you work through them in the knowledge that in the same way a pro golfer suddenly finds he’s hitting a slice, he focuses on his process and it will come back to him because he focuses on the details and improves every day.

“The natural follow on from the process is understanding that we have players who are really good and some of them may not be playing as well as they want to, some of the aspects of the systems might not be working as well as we want to, so we’ve got to trust in those and we’ll keep working with the players.

“There’ll be some changes this weekend but there’s no baby in bath water being thrown out here.

“We’ll move on. The Treviso game is really important to us, we want to get back to playing well.

“I believe if we play consistently well, we’ll win games.”

One player who won’t be on the plane to Italy is frontline prop Marty Moore and his absence going forward from what looks likely to be a season-ending knee injury will rob McFarland of one of his most consistent performers at a highly inopportune moment.

The head coach will be rotating some of his squad for this match and will, hopefully, have Tom O’Toole, Rob Herring, Ian Madigan and Alan O’Connor all back involved this weekend.

“It is a cliché, you can’t be too high when thing are going well and you can’t get too low when things aren’t going as well,” said McFarland.

“The way I don’t get too high or low is you talk about the Stormers game last year, it was a semi-final when we had to travel on the Wednesday because we didn’t know where we’re going and lost in the 85th minute to the eventual champions away from home after having travelled down there.

“The Stormers are a really good side, and we were so close to having a home Final.

“I know that we have the ingredients for top quality and potentially championship winning … are we favourites or likely (favourites), no… but I do know we have the potential to play at that level.

“At the moment we’ve just slipped off a bit for a number of reasons. We’ll get back there.”

All fine, but it’s time to produce some evidence.