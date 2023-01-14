‘Heartbroken’ Dan McFarland bemoans decision not to award Ulster penalty try in late La Rochelle defeat

A "heartbroken" Dan McFarland stressed he could not fault the effort of his players after yet another late loss and felt the decision not to award his side a penalty try was decisive.

This time it was European champions La Rochelle stealing away victory with the last-play of the game as Joel Sclavi's try with the clock in the red saw Ronan O'Gara's men snatch a 7-3 Champions Cup victory.

So hot on the heels of similar late reverses against Munster and Benetton, Ulster's sixth defeat from seven played will pose plenty of the same questions but this was undoubtedly a better performance against one of the most formidable sides in club rugby.

"The nature of the game led to the kind of attitude that I see week in, week out from the guys," said the head coach. "It was really obvious there.

"The bottom line is I was really proud of what they produced. It's heartbreaking, 100 percent. We've lost a game right at the end but the bottom line is they're European champions for a reason. They won that game, I don't think we lost that game.

"They won because when they needed to, they produced the goods. I was 100 percent proud of the effort the guys they put in. That was tough going and I thought they were excellent."

One play away from what would have been both a famous and unexpected victory, McFarland admitted the task against the European champions was made all the harder given recent results.

"We talked before the game about opportunities to play Champions Cup away in France against huge clubs, those are career moments, they make memories," he said. "The talk before was that this will be a memory, and it will be.

"Guys will remember this for a long time as a night when we were 60 seconds away from beating the European champions in their home ground. It's all the more relevant because of the backdrop of what we're coming through.

"It would have been a different backdrop if we were coming in having won six games in a row but we're not. It's (been) difficult and yet we churn out another performance full of effort and no little smarts in that second-half.

"I thought the forwards were magnificent in that second-half. I thought Nathan Doak controlled the game really well in that second-half."

In another game of paper-thin margins – Ulster have lost three games in a row by a combined total of just seven points – McFarland felt that the first-half decision not to award a penalty try when La Rochelle infringed on three consecutive mauls in the corner was telling.

"When I look back on it, that period around 35 minutes when we're completely dominating them five metres from their line, I believe should have been a penalty try (when) they got a yellow card," he said.

"That's effectively the difference. We had our moment when we were dominant and they offended so many times on those mauls that I think it should have been a penalty try. When they had theirs five metres out they dominated enough to get the score and that's the difference.

"That's a difficult thing. When the opposition are that messy, throwing bodies in all over the place, it's very difficult to referee.

"That's how La Rochelle defend mauls, it is messy, a lot of it is illegal but I thought that we had so much dominance there that it should have been spotted."

Ulster will now host Sale needing both victory and results elsewhere to go their way if they are to have any hope of advancing to the knock-out stages for what would be a fourth time in five seasons.