High praise for Rob Herring as he closes in on Ulster’s appearance record

August 31, 2012: An unremarkable opening game to the PRO12 season saw tries from Craig Gilroy and Mike Allen guide Ulster to an 18-10 victory over Glasgow.

Minus a raft of front-liners to begin the new campaign, there were still a number of significant instances across the 80 minutes.

Ulster’s first competitive outing since the Heineken Cup Final the previous May was a first in charge of the northern province for Mark Anscombe, and indeed the first game of their longest winning streak of the professional era.

Having missed that run to the European Final and virtually his entire first season in Belfast thanks to a nasty Achilles injury, Jared Payne was making his return to action that night while Tom Court marked his Ulster century from the bench.

Anscombe gave four players their Ulster debut with Nick Williams giving Ravenhill an early glimpse into just why he’d become such a favourite over the ensuing four years.

Also pulling on the white jersey for the first time that day were Michael Heaney, Sean Doyle and Rob Herring. One wonders how many in the crowd that late summer evening would have predicted the latter will likely go on to do so more times than any other in history.

Rob Herring during his debut for Ulster against Glasgow in 2012 — © Mandatory Credit Darren Kidd/Pre

Ulster’s appearance record, held for lengthy stints by the likes of Willie Anderson and Gary Longwell in the years either side of the game going professional, moved from Paddy Wallace to Roger Wilson in more recent times before coming to be shared by long-time team-mates Andrew Trimble and Darren Cave.

Their mark of 229, with Cave equalling Trimble on the last game of the 2018-19 season, has been unchallenged for four years but with last night’s start against Edinburgh in the URC bringing Herring just one shy of matching the record, the 32-year-old will, barring unfortunate injury or a Quarter-Final exit, equal and then surpass the pair during the Play-Offs next month.

As evidenced by his impending milestone, the Irish international, who was born in Cape Town but qualifies for Andy Farrell’s side through his grandfather, did not necessarily have to wait long for appearances but it was only in the last four years that he succeeded Rory Best to become the side’s first choice hooker.

But even when not a starter, Herring was still an important member of the squad and, alongside Trimble, he was named club co-captain during Les Kiss’ time in charge. It was no empty platitude when his latest contract extension was confirmed earlier this season and Dan McFarland referenced his “influence on our club extending far beyond what happens for 80 minutes on the pitch”.

While the mantle of skipper was passed back to Best, and taken on by Iain Henderson, Herring’s position as one of the squad’s focal points remains.

“He’s a key player and a key leader,” said the province’s assistant coach Dan Soper. “He’s one of our experienced players that, when you’re in a run of fixtures where you have big game after big game, we need to draw on guys who have experience like that.”

Rob Herring with his daughter as he marked his 200th appearance for Ulster — © ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

While not necessarily a loud or bombastic presence, another member of the squad’s leadership group, Billy Burns, cites Herring’s ability to lead by example in terms of his preparation as key.

“He’s hugely important,” said the out-half. “You have players in your squad who you look up to when times are tough on the pitch and off the pitch and he never shies away from any of it.

“He’s so consistent in the work he puts in off the pitch but also he drags people along with him, he’s not selfish in terms of how he prepares himself.

“He’ll prepare himself and the team as best as he can whether that’s doing stuff with the hookers, whether it’s extra reps in the scrum or whatever it might be, he’s always willing to do it.

“He’s massive for us, we miss him when he’s not there in terms of his leadership. I think you’ve got to give credit to all the hookers, Tom Stewart is doing brilliantly and John Andrew too, but I’m sure they’d also say that a lot of that is with help from Rob.

“He’s been around for it feels like years and years and years now and he’s got so much experience and he’s so willing to pass it on to those guys which can only do them good.”

Andrew Trimble's co-record of 229 Ulster appearances will soon be overtaken

As Burns suspects, Stewart does indeed praise Herring for the help he has given him during this breakthrough campaign. Positional rivals, and with Herring having waited so long to finally nail down the No.2 jersey for the biggest games of the season, one might assume the more experienced figure would be selective on the wisdom he imparts upon the younger man trying to usurp him in the pecking order.

But when, in a Six Nations campaign that would end with Herring scoring the key try in the Grand Slam clincher against England, Stewart was called down to train with the national squad for the first time, it was a familiar face showing him the ropes.

“Rob was unbelievable down in camp,” recalled Stewart. “He was very good in helping me get up to speed, walking through things with me.”

With a contract taking him up to the summer of 2025, Herring can be expected to put some distance between himself and Ulster’s seven other double centurions. Another of that exclusive club, Gilroy, announced this week he will leave Ulster at the end of the season, leaving Luke Marshall and Henderson as the only players in the squad whose Ulster debut came before Herring.

Darren Cave co-holds the current Ulster appearance record of 229

“When I was getting my first bench appearances, he was there with me,” remembered Tom O’Toole, who was alongside Herring in Ireland’s front-row for the conclusion of the Grand Slam.

“He was guiding me and he’s been there since the start for me. When Bestie left, he took that main hooker starting position and grew into himself massively and started to get more opportunities with Ireland which was great to see.

“That maturity bit he probably developed in me quite a bit as well. When you’re training and scrums are going wrong and you’re throwing your head up in the air, he kind of composes me a bit.

“He did that a lot more in the earlier years... now he only needs to do that maybe once or twice.

“He’s been really good for me and he’s been there from the start. He’s a really knowledgeable person about scrummaging and set-piece so to have him beside me for most of my career is huge. To have that hooker/tighthead combination and to have that experience that he’s had from being in the environments he’s been in before, having that wealth of knowledge, has been massive for me.

“Squishy (Herring’s nickname in the squad) has always been there.”

In a few weeks’ time, he’ll be able to say that nobody has been there more often.