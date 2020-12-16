Home defeat to Toulouse is 'not the end of the world' for Ulster, insists Rob Herring

Hooker isn't giving up the Euro fight despite early setback

Full commitment: Rob Herring is striving to help Ulster overcome the odds of an opening defeat in a shortened format

Only once before have Ulster made the European knockouts after failing to win their first game and, with only four rounds of the pool stages this time around, it's a feat that will prove tougher than ever this year.

While Dan McFarland's men had the solace of a losing bonus point and the knowledge that they went toe-to-toe with one of Europe's best sides in their 29-22 reverse at the hands of Toulouse on Friday night, it has stacked the odds against the northern province in their bid for a third consecutive quarter-final spot as they head to Kingsholm this weekend to take on Gloucester.

Having won nine of their last 10 against English opposition, it will take nothing less than victory this weekend, and against the same opposition next month, to ensure their reverse fixture against Toulouse to conclude the pool retains any consequence.

Hooker Rob Herring, whose second try of the game versus the French visitors had given Ulster a lead they held until Cheslin Kolbe's reply in the 65th minute, said: "It is certainly going to be an uphill battle.

"Obviously with the shorter competition and losing at home it will be a tough ask to go away to Gloucester, but if we want to stay in the hunt we have to go and win."

While Ulster were left to rue not taking the opportunities that could have swung a key game in their favour, Gloucester's experience in round one was harrowing for different reasons, their 55-10 defeat to Lyon representing the most points they've ever conceded in the Champions Cup.

The Cherry and Whites have been bitten by the injury bug in the early weeks of the season and the side that pitched up to the Stade de Gerland, including fielding 19 and 20-year-old half-backs, was essentially a second string. The likes of Billy Twelvetrees, Jake Polledri and Lloyd Evans were missing thanks to knocks, but new head coach George Skivington also opted not to throw his Autumn Nations Cup players straight back in after their Test exertions over the past weeks, meaning there was no place for flying wingers Jonny May or Louis Rees-Zammit.

Ulster went the other way, with their returned internationals among their top performers on the night, although Herring admitted the quick transition wasn't without its challenges.

"Being away for quite a while, we had to get our head around things pretty quickly and that is the expectation on us to get it right," he said.

"The boys have been playing well, so I felt a lot of pressure to bring what I can to the team and help improve it."

Such is the expectation now on Herring, who not so long ago would have been making way for a returning Rory Best around this time of year but spent the last few weeks of Ireland's autumn slate ensuring he would be the incumbent in the No.2 jersey heading into next year's Six Nations.

For now, though, the focus remains very much upon rugby's other Pan-European matters.

"It is good to be back and I know all the other guys are happy to be back, we have a block of games now that hopefully we can take things forward as a squad and get more victories," he said.

"We have done very well in Europe the last few years and we have been pushing for playoff spots. We are hungry for that again and to take it a step further.

"Toulouse is disappointing but it is not the end of the world. Gloucester is going to be a tough game but, if we take our game to them, anything can happen."

While shorter than in past years, there is still road to run in this competition.

And, after all, that previous time they made the quarters after a stutter out of the gate? 1998-99. Hope springs eternal.