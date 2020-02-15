How did Ulster slump to surprise defeat at Ospreys? Five points to note from the PRO14 result

Ulster suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Ospreys in Wales on Saturday evening but just how it happen!?

Given that the hosts had been beaten in nine of their 10 league outings this season before Ulster's arrival, few could foresee any issues for the province.

Here's Jonny Bradley's take on the disappointing result:

1. Putting Ulster's defeat in context

With the Six Nations in a fallow week, the resumption of PRO14 action had been something of a bad look for the league. The Southern Kings mustered next to no resistance against Munster in Cork and, while Zebre fared better in Glasgow, you'd not have known it from the 56-24 final score at Scotstoun. And the theme continued at the RDS where Leinster thumped the travel sick Cheetahs.

The smart money would have been on a similar outcome at the Liberty Stadium. Instead we got a real, and rare, upset. Ospreys had won only once all season, and that to a Benetton team that had been shown a red card after only 11 minutes and Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones made headlines last month when questioning whether higher-ups in the organisation were being sufficiently held to account.

On the field, things were no better. That sole victory aside, the region had been averaging only one score a game throughout their PRO14 slate. Yet they had three here before the 57th minute mark and were ultimately good value for the win.

2. Was the rushed finish ill-advised?

Still, the result wasn't confirmed until beyond the 82nd minute. After Marcell Coetzee got Ulster the ball back with, quite literally, one second to spare, Dan Lydiate showed just enough keenness to extricate himself from a ruck to avoid giving away a penalty that surely would have gifted Ulster the win.

The province looked a superior outfit when holding onto the ball and allowing the likes of Coetzee, Stuart McCloskey and, latterly, Tom O'Toole to make ground. There was no such patience in the frantic endgame.

With momentum seemingly in their favour, Bill Johnston's last-play drop goal attempt felt both rushed and poorly executed with Ospreys chargers given a free run at the Ulster out-half. Regardless it looked a low-percentage play and, easy to say from the comfort of one's own seat, the province would have been better recycling it a few more times.

3. Sloppy Ulster assessed

By that stage, Ospreys must have felt they'd had to win the game three times over. Any other outcome would have been ridiculously cruel on the bottom-placed region.

Ulster didn't want for territory or possession and, naturally, looked the better team when things were clicking but their errors and penalties were far too frequent. Surrendering only one line-break all game, it was turnovers - 14 of them credited to Ulster's players - and ill-discipline that gave Ospreys their only ways into the game despite their pack winning the physical battle in the collisions.

Of the ten penalties given up - not including multiple spells of advantage - most felt avoidable and none were more costly than the 75th minute blast of Marius Mitrea's whistle that met Dave Shanahan's playing the ball in the ruck.

Despite the impact of Storm Dennis, Luke Price made no mistake off the tee, those three points, proving the difference between winning and losing.

4. Positives from the bench?

Hardly a night to spend much time dwelling on the positives but Dan McFarland at least got the desired impact from his bench. Both Tom O'Toole and Jack McGrath lifted things when coming on at half-time, even if Ulster's overall performance was no better to start the second half as it had been in the first.

On another day, Dave O'Connor's turnover at the line-out, giving Ulster a five-metre scrum, would have been seen as the turning point in a come-from-behind victory while Bill Johnston had made an impressive cameo prior to his last-gasp drop-goal attempt.

It was his kick that had pinned Ospreys back prior to that potentially key set-piece while his cross-field kick for Stuart McCloskey's try was well measured. In such weather, the subsequent conversion was mightily impressive too.

5. Increased pressure to beat the Cheetahs

Last year Ulster set themselves a high target for this same Six Nations window and emerged on the other-side unbeaten.

A repeat of that feat this season would have likely created a real buffer between themselves and the chasing pack hunting for a home quarter-final behind runaway conference leaders Leinster. McFarland had said in the build-up that a loss would not be the end of the world but there's no doubt that this has ramped up the pressure ahead of games between now and the European quarter-final against Toulouse at the start of April.

Cheetahs are six points behind with Glasgow only two further back. It's the South Africans in Belfast next - another game Ulster should win - while a trip to the Warriors is only a few weeks away. Arguably this is Ulster's first unexpected loss since losing to Connacht at home back in 2018 and a response will be required. The province have lost much of their margin of error.