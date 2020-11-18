How I know Billy Burns will shine with Ireland on international stage, explains Bill Johnston

Ulster rival has no doubt new cap can be regular understudy to Sexton

Door opens: Bill Johnston was thrilled that his Ulster team-mate, Bily Burns, got his opportunity at No.10 for Ireland

Ulster fly-half Billy Burns kicks a penalty on his Ireland debut as they defeated Wales at the Aviva Stadium (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Bill Johnston has backed fellow Ulster fly-half Billy Burns to make his mark on the international scene with Ireland.

Burns made his Test debut for Andy Farrell's side against Wales last week, replacing Johnny Sexton when the skipper sustained a hamstring injury in the first-half.

Burns himself had to later leave the field - and is currently progressing through the return to play protocols. Although Ross Byrne is expected to start, Burns is in line to feature from the bench again on Saturday against the nation of his birth with Sexton out.

"He's right up there in terms of tens I've worked with, or played against, in the last few seasons," said Johnston, who, in Burns's absence, started at out-half in Ulster's convincing win over Zebre on Monday night.

"Overall, he's a really good lad and it's easy to get behind him. Everyone is a million per cent behind him, myself, Mads and Mikey (fellow tens Ian Madigan and Mike Lowry) included.

"You see how hard he works, how he's integrated into the squad - he's a real leader in our group. He's more than capable of playing international rugby, he's shown that over the last couple of seasons that he is that calibre of player.

"For me personally, I'm thrilled that he got that opportunity. He'll have been disappointed for that to finish early but I think in terms of behind Johnny, he's right there and he's that kind of player that can break up a game if Johnny's not there.

"I know first-hand that the spark and communication he can give to players around him is the reason he's there, and he has the skills to match it.

"I'm thrilled for him."

With injury and now international duty meaning Burns has featured just once for his province this season, Dan McFarland's men haven't missed a beat, winning six in a row and four of them with a bonus-point.

Against Zebre, Johnston became the fourth different out-half to start a game in that run, managing things smartly and kicking well throughout the comprehensive victory.

With Ian Madigan having joined the panel in the summer, and recent full-back stand-out Mike Lowry capable of slotting in to his schoolboy position, competition for the jersey has never been greater ahead of Sunday's visit from Scarlets.

While four players vying for one specialised position would normally be a recipe for frustration, especially for Johnston, who was playing some of his best rugby prior to the pandemic last season, the Clonmel man believes the added pressure on each opportunity could bring him out of his comfort zone and into more of a leadership role in terms of the team's attack.

"The lads have all been going really well," confirmed Johnston, who joined from Munster in 2019.

"Billy with Ireland has deserved his opportunity, Ian has come in and he has made a really positive impact on the squad and no one can deny that whatsoever."

"So that puts a certain pressure on me to take the initiative this week.

"To be critical of myself, maybe when I got these chances before I've been happy to step back and let other lads steer the ship or take the opportunities.

"I'm trying to take as many opportunities as I can. The number one thing is play hard for the team and show the skillset that I have, and number two is just to show what it means to me to play for Ulster.

"It is a real honour for me and the lads are the most amazing bunch. I really just want to play as hard as I can when I get that chance."

Against Zebre, that chance was to be his first start for Ulster paired together with former All Black scrum-half Alby Mathewson, though the pair go back to their days together at Thomond Park.

"We overlapped," he said of their time in Munster red. "A couple of my last starts in my last season with Munster were playing with Alby, so we definitely have that connection.

"That is built on a couple of seasons. You saw how sharp he is, how well prepared he is, and he makes my job really easy. He has good ears and eyes and has the skillset to match it as well."

"Having that connection that was built a couple of seasons ago was really helpful, and any time I play with him it's generally a really positive experience because of how well he drives the lads in front of him."