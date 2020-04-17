How Ulster's cash fears may be eased by a quickfire finish to season

Last waltz: Ruan Pienaar, of Toyota Cheetahs, tries to stop Marcell Coetzee at Kingspan on February 22 in Ulster's last match before the big shut-down

The PRO14 are thought to remain optimistic about salvaging at least some part of their 2019/20 season with a best-case scenario likely to require a return to training in mid-May and eight summer weekends for games.

Ulster have not played since beating the Cheetahs on February 22 due to the outbreak of Covid-19 while the championship as a whole was suspended indefinitely on March 19. What would have been a trip to Connacht this weekend will be the sixth round of postponed fixtures for Dan McFarland's side.

There is no prospect of all those fixtures being rescheduled - with provisions in the league rules for any unplayed games to be deemed a 0-0 draw and two points awarded to each side - although best-case scenario would see the two final rounds of league play before the play-offs begin.

That would require five weeks of league action beginning in July, having been preceded by a pre-season tentatively slated to start on May 18, and another three rounds of European action to conclude the 2019/20 club season in time to begin the 2020/21 campaign in September.

Under such a plan, the northern province would be guaranteed their spot in the first-round of the knock-outs and would require only two points from those final pair of fixtures to ensure that 'quarter-final' was to be played at home.

Should that come to pass, it would at least offset some of the lost revenue caused by the sporting shut-down.

As would the plan for those final games to be derby contests. In a league where cross-border travel is a pre-requisite, the plan for the final regular season games to be derbies makes abundant sense,

They are the most financially lucrative of any domestic fixture given the big crowds - Ulster sold out both Munster and Connacht fixtures earlier this season - and would also provide a boost to beleaguered broadcasters who have got no bang for their buck for an entire month at this stage.

The importance of the derby games was not lost on Leinster's Guy Easterby earlier this week.

"The Munster game is an important part of our financial model," he said when the PRO14 champions made him available to media on Tuesday.

"That match (if not for the World Cup) would normally take place in October and the money banked so to speak."

Leinster's visit to Kingspan Stadium - originally scheduled to be round 22 in the final weekend of May - wouldn't have been quite so lucrative but always still acts as a boost to the coffers.

Saving the European quarter-finals, where Ulster would get their share of gate receipts, would also be a more than welcome source of income.

How the glut of Test matches, which are the real financial driver behind the game at all levels, would fit into such a schedule remains to be seen, while any plans are no more than tentative until the strictest of restrictions are somewhat eased.

Yesterday World Rugby announced an £80m relief fund for unions struggling to count the cost. The plan is set to offer "immediate emergency funding" with assistance to Tier One nations to come in the form of loans or advances.

World Rugby have admitted they are taking precautions against a "worst-case scenario" where no international rugby is possible this year while also using the time, in association with the Six Nations and SANZAAR, to provide a framework that could lead to future reform of the complex global calendar.

"Global sport is facing a crisis never seen before and at this most challenging time we are taking unprecedented action as a sport united to support global rugby, its unions, competitions and players through the enormous challenge presented by the COVID-19 pandemic," said chairman Bill Beaumont who stands for re-election against his vice-chairman Agustin Pichot next month.

"The measures announced today will provide support and short-term relief in the form of a US$100 million relief fund, while we are committed to exploring calendar options that reflect and address a dynamic, complex and uncertain environment.

"I have chaired many productive meetings in recent weeks with my union, region, competition and player colleagues and we are rapidly moving towards a viable calendar solution and, while compromises are being made, the outcome will be in the best interests of the whole game.

"This is a process with solidarity, unity and leadership at heart - one that sets a potential blueprint for successful collaboration in future and I would like to thank everyone for their co-operation and global view."