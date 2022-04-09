How Ulster’s modern day was shaped by trilogy of Toulouse duels in the late 1990s, as sides get set to renew European Cup rivalry

Champions Cup

Had Covid-19 not interrupted Ulster’s schedule for the spring of 2020, today’s Champions Cup last-16 tie would be the northern province’s second visit to one of rugby’s great fortresses in as many years.

The quarter-final between Dan McFarland’s men and five-time European champions Toulouse had originally been slated for ‘Le Stadium’, the city’s fabled football ground where the old artisans of French rugby have traditionally taken their knockout games and made a home away from home during their glory years in the first decade of this century when they dominated the competition.

As it was, that fixture was pushed by some six months and, with only a paltry number of spectators permitted, remained in the Stade Ernest Wallon with the hosts running out comfortable winners on a day Irish international James Hume recently admitted a young side relished simply being part of the occasion.

An occasion it will certainly be this afternoon, with Toulouse’s fans, in this particular amphitheatre, always ready to inject some colour into ‘The Pink City’.

With more than 30,000 in attendance, and no running track adding distance between the attendees, the steady drumbeat emanating from the stands promises to produce the kind of electric atmosphere Ulster last experienced when beating Clermont at the Stade Marcel Michelin back in December.

The hosts, reigning champions having recaptured the trophy last year after an 11-year wait, are returning to this patch for the first time since not only Covid but since their restoration to the status of European superpower.

In their pomp, they were virtually unbeatable here, Leinster in 2006 triumph standing alone as the sole side to storm this citadel in knockout European competition.

The Blues lost here too, as did Munster, but for Ulster to play Toulouse here with their tails up will be something of a step into the unknown.

Despite the unfamiliar surrounds, this will be a third and fourth meeting between these sides in the last 18 months.

Nothing, though, will compare to the fabled meetings in the late 1990s when, en route to famously winning the trophy for the one and only time, this pair did battle three times in less than three months.

If Ulster are underdogs here, and they’re being given as many as 11 points in some places, it is nothing compared to how their chances were viewed then.

Prior to the away game, coming after Ulster had opened the campaign by drawing at home with Edinburgh and Toulouse had put 108 on Ebbw Vale, the joke around Belfast went that Ulster had chartered two planes for the south of France, one for the players and another for the bricks to construct a wall along their try-line.

Stuart Duncan, one of Ulster’s replacements that day, ended up locked out of the stadium when he tried to get from the stands to the sidelines and things didn’t go much better for those on the pitch, a Toulouse side containing fearsome winger Emile Ntamack, father of today’s starting out-half Romain, running out 39-3 winners.

The demeanour with which his Ulster players accepted the humbling defeat — essentially tantamount to ‘well, it could have been worse’ — prompted an irate response from their coach Harry Williams and, while nobody would have guessed it then, were to prove a turning point for not just their season but the organisation.

The rest, as they say, is history. They would not lose again in that season’s competition, reeling off seven straight wins despite only having tasted victory twice in the preceding three seasons to become the European Cup’s most unlikely of champions.

Two of those victories were to come against Toulouse, the first a high-scoring affair that the hosts edged 29-24 to keep their paper-thin hopes of progression alive before they’d meet again in the quarter-finals, this time in a driving December rain when Simon Mason was the hero. His five penalties that night produced a result that no less a figure than David Humphreys believes was the birth of big European nights at Ravenhill.

Taken as a whole, it was a trilogy of games that shaped the identity of modern-day Ulster with the quarter-final still one of the greatest shocks the side have ever managed. Although, as Toulouse may note, relevant for the first time, they did at least edge the aggregate.