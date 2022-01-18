Huge blow to Ulster as Jacob Stockdale’s season ended by surgery

Ulster have been dealt another huge injury blow with the news that Jacob Stockdale is set to miss the remainder of the season.

The Ireland international wing hasn’t played since the first game of the season against Glasgow Warriors because of an ankle issue.

While it was not initially thought to be season-ending, the 25-year-old has endured a trying spell of rehab over the past three months and it has now been decided surgery is required.

“It’s been a really frustrating couple of months for me with this ankle as nothing has seemed to go right with it,” Stockdale said last night on social media. “But hey, that’s life.

“Glad to have gotten the op now and hopefully (it) puts me on the right track back to recovery.

“I’m gutted this probably means the end of my season but gives me an opportunity to come back fitter and stronger than ever.”

Stockdale is one of a host of frontline players who have barely featured for Dan McFarland’s men this season.

His fellow back-three star Will Addison broke his leg back in October and skipper Iain Henderson has only just topped 100 minutes in the white jersey this season.

John Cooney is in his second spell on the sidelines, while neither Luke Marshall nor Jordi Murphy have played at all.