‘Hyped up’ analytics demonstrate rugby’s giant strides over the past few years, says Ulster star Alan O’Connor

He can’t really help but glance backwards, though this is done in terms of how things have changed rather than why there is still no trophy to celebrate.

It’s all understandable as Alan O’Connor recently hit 30, which prompts the long-serving lock to make passing mention of the game’s time limit, but then leads to an explanation of how being around the pro scene just isn’t what it used to be.

“Your goals change as you get older,” the Skerries native explains, “but you still have goals and you’re still working every day to try and get close to that or trying to get better at this or whatever.

“And the game is really different now. 10 years on you have your laptops and you can go home and watch all the games if you want to that we’ve played over the last couple of years, whereas whenever I first came in there were maybe three computers for the whole squad.

“Everything is just hyped up on the detail.”

Such ramping up also applies to what goes on at the coalface, meaning that all those on the pitch have to make positive impacts and play at a level which dare not drop in intensity.

“Every single player is expected to be able to throw a pass under serious pressure with two guys trying nail them rather than ‘catch that and just carry it’. There’s none of that anymore.

“Every phase is an opportunity for all of us to bust them open or score a try and impose yourself physically and be confrontational, rather than ‘we’ll deal with this ruck and set up for this one and then maybe we’ll have a go at that one.’”

It is now an all-encompassing task, which also means that jogging back into a defensive shape is simply not acceptable.

“It’s not even like that Dan (McFarland) will be mad at us, it’s the group now that we have in that everybody holds each other accountable, and if you’re the guy who’s not working hard then you’re going to stick out like a sore thumb.

“Then you’re not going to get picked and then how are you going to earn the respect of the lads and the fans?”

Not that O’Connor is nostalgic for what it was like when he made his Ulster debut back in October 2014, far from it. It’s merely an acknowledgement that to stay in the game, you must evolve with it and constantly strive for further improvement.

“Every day I love coming in and into a place where you can get better,” says the player who has frequently skippered the side.

“I appreciate the everyday nearly more than the big games, if you know what I mean, as they are a product of what you do here every day.”

Tomorrow, another season rolls around with an interprovincial first up at Ravenhill against Connacht, who have caused Ulster some pain in recent years, though this pales in comparison with the last-gasp loss shipped in June’s URC Semi-Final at the hands of the Stormers.

As O’Connor admits of the crushing blow in Cape Town, “That was a tough one, wasn’t it?

“You’ve got to take your lessons from it, you can’t just skim over it and you have to look at it deeper and like ‘why do we lose in the 84th or 85th minute’ when we were in a good position to win that game and get a home Final?

“Harsh lessons learned, and we go again and hopefully go one step further.

“But we’re not going back to go forward, we are stepping forward.”