I feel for Dan McFarland, says coach Andy Friend after Connacht finished Ulster’s season

The 15-10 quarter-final win against the odds for Connacht extends the westerners season, and Friend’s tenure in Galway, but their northern neighbours will have nothing to show for finishing second in the URC standings having wasted home advantage with a limp display.

Friend said it was “disappointing” that the narrative of Ulster’s campaign will be defined by how it ended.

“I had a coffee with Dan (Friday) morning,” revealed the Australian who will leave Connacht after five years at the helm upon the conclusion of their season. "He said to me ‘oh, everybody is saying you’ve got a free shot and you’ve jumped on that bandwagon.’

"I said ‘of course I jumped on that bandwagon, mate, because I wanted to put that pressure on you.’

“It was sort of a free shot but it’s not. Like, there’s enormous pressure on us too because you don’t get to a quarter-final and be happy with that. We wanted to go to South Africa.

“But my other message to Dan was (saying) ‘the disappointing thing with this game is if we lose everyone was going to expect us to lose it. If you blokes lose the game you’ve had a bad season. And you haven’t had a bad season.’

“He’s a hell of a football coach, they’re a hell of a football team, but it’s probably going to be written that they’ve had a bad season. That’s just where we are as a sport at the moment. Every game, one coach is meant to be good and the other coach is meant to be a donkey. Well, that’s not reality.

“So, I feel for Dan and I feel for Ulster. They’re a really good rugby side. They’ve been incredible over the last few years.

“I thought our character was there (against Ulster), which we’ve been guilty of not having. We did come up here wanting to win the game. Yep, we said all the pressure was theirs but there was still internal pressure. We have pretty high standards ourselves.

“So, to come back to that win, I’m immensely proud.”

After a third win in Belfast in the last five years, having before not tasted success at the ground since 1960, Connacht captain Jack Carty hailed the character of his side who will now take on the reigning champions the Stormers in the last four.

“When I started in Connacht, and I’m not making an exaggeration, this room was probably twice the size of what the gym was,” he remembered. “We had to be split into groups of four but no-one ever complained. No-one ever gave out, it was what you had and you dealt with it.

“You just have to be creative. You can’t afford to get it wrong and I think when you look at the likes of Shamus (Hurley-Langton) (against Ulster), he’s an example of someone who there was a lot of time spent looking at and you get a performance (at Ravenhill) and what he’s been like over the last couple of weeks.

“You look at Ulster, they have an All Black tighthead, an Irish hooker and then they have a British & Irish Lions loosehead, a Springbok captain and internationals all across the backline.

"We don’t have the luxury of that but what we do have is we’ve an incredible amount of skilful players and our detail and how we want to play the game. I think that’s what sets us apart maybe from other teams.

“That’s why there’s such an immense pride from the fellas who’ve come through because there’s an awareness of where we come from.”