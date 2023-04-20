I feel like I’m aging backwards, jokes Ulster’s evergreen John Cooney

Even with fresh terms that will take him beyond his 35th birthday, Ulster’s John Cooney has no intention of his latest deal being the last of his career.

The scrum-half, whose two-year contract extension was first reported in the Belfast Telegraph last month, has been with the province since 2017.

Having made 118 appearances for the side, and with his future now sorted, he has his eyes on racking up many more.

“Not at all,” he said when asked if he had given any thought to the end of his career. “I’ve been joking with the lads, I’m so delusional that I think it’s done something physiologically to me — I’m aging backwards.

“I haven’t lost any speed, I haven’t really lost any power.

“I’ve trimmed a bit of weight, I used to play at 87kgs now I’m playing at 84/85. I feel great.

“I can play Friday, wake up Saturday and I’d be grand to go for a run. That’s always been the way I am when most people are wrecked for two days.

“It’s my super-strength that I recover quite quickly and now I’m trying to double down on it.

“I feel physically as good as I have in years, I look after myself. Probably obsessively, but it’s small margins at this stage.

“I weigh myself every single morning. My eating plan off the back of that, as I say, is border-line obsessive, but I feel as good as I have in my six years here. It’s coming out in the numbers and the running distances.”

Feeling as good physically now as he has at any point in his Ulster career, Cooney believes avoiding the injuries that so hampered previous spells at Leinster and Connacht has been the key, laughing that he now leaves the more abrasive elements of the game to his more sizeable colleagues.

“(Being) Injury free was probably the main thing,” he added. “I’d been plagued with injuries.

“I’ve learned not to go tackling anymore. I just run and bark orders.

“I used to try and be too physical and my poor little shoulders just couldn’t take it. Three shoulder surgeries in two years for a scrum-half is just not a good place to be. I learned that the hard way

“If I was making 15 tackles, I’d be dead to the world but it’s horses for courses. I stick to what I’m good at now.

“I’m not going chasing people down and trying to make all the tackles.

“I’ll use my voice and if I can be vocal and get the donkeys like Stuart McCloskey to take the contact for me, it makes it easier.

“He does all the walking around and the contact and I’ll do the running.”

Cooney will start against Edinburgh on Friday night, getting the nod in his usually familiar number nine jersey for just the third time since the first week of January.

With 21-year-old Nathan Doak — a player Cooney says has a far greater understanding of the game than he did at the same age — on the bench, it is a chance for Cooney to lay down a marker before the start of the URC play-offs the week after next. All in all, head coach Dan McFarland has made seven changes to the side that beat Dragons a week ago with Rob Baloucoune and Rob Herring both fit again after minor knocks last time out.

With both of last week’s starting props, Eric O’Sullivan and Tom O’Toole, injured, Andy Warwick and Jeff Toomaga-Allen are promoted to the run on side, while Irish internationals Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell also come in to bolster the pack. The final change sees Stewart Moore come in for Stuart McCloskey.