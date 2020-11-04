'I wasn't myself': John Cooney explains how mental pressure led to form collapse on rugby's return

Kicking on: John Cooney has battled back after struggling following the return to action after lockdown

Ulster star John Cooney has admitted he was putting too much pressure on himself to maintain his incredible early 2020 form coming out of lockdown.

The scrum-half, excellent since arriving in Belfast from Connacht in 2018, had taken his game to another level after missing out on last year's World Cup, proving to be the northern province's match-winner with remarkable regularity last winter and finally forcing his way into Ireland's first-choice 23.

Longlisted for the EPCR Player of the Year after a string of sensational performances in the pool stages, he was being talked about as a potential Lions bolter through the game's long hiatus.

What followed was a curious loss of form - albeit one that amounted to around only three and a half games in terms of minutes on the field - and the previously unthinkable scenario of the 30-year-old starting Ulster's Guinness PRO14 final against his native Leinster from the replacements bench, as well as his omission from Andy Farrell's Six Nations panel.

Reflecting now, after a strong run of performances and a man of the match award in Monday night's win over the Cardiff Blues, he believes the mental strain of coming back with a bang had weighed too heavily upon him during the long idle months between games.

"I think in lockdown I probably put myself under too much pressure to come back playing the way that I had been," he said.

"I'd a little Achilles niggle that meant I missed four or five weeks of training so, again, after that I put myself under even more pressure to get back.

"I think emotionally I probably invested too much in each individual game.

"I'm that sort of player, I put a lot into it, but you have to understand that things can change pretty quickly.

"If I'm not enjoying myself then I'm not coming in on a Monday morning chirping, and I know that the energy that I bring is important to the people around me.

"For a few weeks there, when I was disappointed with how things were going, I wasn't myself, but life is short and a rugby career is short so you have to enjoy it.

"Obviously I was disappointed with the final and then how we did in the quarter-final (in Europe) but I think I was putting myself under too much pressure. I needed to enjoy it.

"You can probably see I'm playing with a smile on my face and whatever happens, happens. I think that mantra is working for me at the moment, I'm just taking each week as it is and enjoying it because you have to enjoy your work."

While it didn't yield a further cap, Cooney was back in the Ireland panel last week, speeding straight from Ulster's win over the Dragons at Kingspan Stadium down to Carton House to meet back up with the squad ahead of their trip to France, drawing praise from Farrell for getting there so soon after his own match earlier in the day.

The upcoming Autumn Nations Cup, and its four Tests in four weeks, offers a chance for the head coach to look beyond Conor Murray, the likes of Jamison Gibson-Park, Kieran Marmion, the similarly jettisoned Luke McGrath and perhaps even young Craig Casey will all be seeking the same opportunities.

While adding to his 11 caps, the last three of which came in the final three Tests prior to lockdown, is naturally a target for the months ahead, recent experience has taught Cooney to try and remain as serene as he can about the prospect of upcoming selections.

"It is and it isn't," he said when asked if the next game against Wales on November 13 was now in his sights.

"It was humbling not to make the squad. I think the mantra for the three years before was to play well and keep playing well. That's all I can do.

"Sport can be pretty upsetting or pretty fickle, but all I can do is keep playing well and try not to think too much about getting into squads.

"I'm trying not to invest too much energy because I know things change.

"I can be in or I can be out, but I know that I have to keep playing well for Ulster and keep enjoying it."