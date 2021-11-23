Iain Henderson a doubt for Ulster Rugby’s pivotal European Champions Cup clashes as hamstring prognosis revealed

Ulster skipper Iain Henderson is a doubt for the province's pivotal European clashes with Clermont and Northampton next month thanks to the injury he sustained on Ireland duty.

The 29-year-old was due to start Sunday's Test against Argentina but had trouble with his hamstring in the warm-up leading to a last-minute promotion for his Ulster colleague Nick Timoney.

Having since returned to Kingspan Stadium, Dan McFarland revealed that while an exact prognosis is unknown, the key second-row will definitely miss Saturday's trip to face Leinster at the RDS and potentially that all-important Champions Cup double-header just prior to Christmas.

In better news for the side, John Cooney is fit again having played just once since April and McFarland has not yet ruled out any of the remainder of his international contingent from featuring this weekend.

"They're all available," said the head coach of his Ireland squad members. "There's nobody who is not allowed to play but they're obviously part of the player management programme. It's a question of whether it best suits to play them this week.

"Some guys played at the weekend, some guys need a break, it's all based on an individual basis and we'll make decisions based on a combination of what's best for us and what's best for us as individuals."

Ulster head to Dublin off the back of a four-week break for what is a clash between the two sides at the top of the United Rugby Championship table.

McFarland's men are in second place having lost to Connacht last time out and have not won at the RDS since 2013.