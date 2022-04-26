Iain Henderson and Marty Moore could yet make return for Ulster’s Edinburgh mission, reveals coach Craig Newby

Iain Henderson was forced off against Munster for an HIA

Ulster have not ruled skipper Iain Henderson out of taking some part in Saturday’s crunch United Rugby Championship trip to Edinburgh but will only find out later in the week if their Irish international lock will be fit to lead the side in the Scottish capital.

The influential second-row was replaced at half-time of Friday night’s home defeat by Munster — a result which has ramped up the pressure on the side’s final league games of the season.

It was later said that he had required a Head Injury Assessment, as had scrum cornerstone Marty Moore.

"Both those guys are going through their protocols and the medical staff will be updating us daily on that,” said the side’s skills coach Craig Newby yesterday.

”They’re obviously important players and parts of our squad. They’re very integral leaders as well as players. We’ll be hoping they can recover but it’ll just be a day by day thing.

"We’ve got a strong squad that can step in but until that time, I’m hopeful. They’re great players and we want them involved. They’ll go through the protocols in due course.”

Should Henderson miss out against Edinburgh, the province do still have Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell and Sam Carter who have regularly filled the second-row berths this season.

Replacing Marty Moore, however, could be tricky. Dan McFarland relies heavily upon the former Leinster and Wasps man, while Tom O’Toole will likely find out this week the length of his ban for his Champions Cup red card the weekend before last.

Should both Ulster’s front-line tightheads be absent, it could hardly come at a worse time.

A run of four defeats from their five past games is threatening to knock their promising season off course.

Out of Europe after their two-legged aggregate loss to Toulouse, their latest reverse saw them drop from second to fifth in the URC table.

Having been targeting a home semi-final in the league, McFarland’s men now need results to play host in the last-eight and even to be sure of their place in next season’s Champions Cup.

Newby does not, though, sense the squad’s belief has been dented.

“The mental side of sport, and particularly rugby, is huge and it’s a big part of our week,” he added. “We have conversations with players a lot around that.

“(In terms of) instilling confidence, we’re playing some good rugby against some very, very good sides, we’re just not playing good enough rugby. We’re trying to bridge that gap in terms of how we can be a bit more consistent across the entire 80 minutes and find that little bit more from every player.

“Confidence is a big thing but we’ve a very confident group here and we’re confident in how we want to play. We’re going to keep going at it.”

Edinburgh, who are two places and two points behind Ulster in the table, have ruled props Boan Venter and Luan de Bruin out for the remainder of the season.