Iain Henderson back as one of three returning Ireland players for Ulster’s clash with Connacht

Iain Henderson is back from injury to play for Ulster against Connacht

Ulster have received a triple injury boost for their trip to the Aviva Stadium for Saturday evening’s clash with Connacht (5:15pm) as three Ireland internationals are back in the starting line-up.

Captain Iain Henderson has recovered from the thumb surgery he underwent after the summer’s British and Irish Lions tour, while Robert Baloucoune and Stuart McCloskey are also back from injuries sustained in the season opener against the Glasgow Warriors.

All three come straight into the starting line-up and will get a chance to impress Ireland head coach Andy Farrell ahead of their involvement in the Autumn Internationals.

The trio are three of four changes to the Ulster team that will make the trip down to Dublin, where the game has been switched to as opposed to Connacht’s usual home of the Galway Sportsground, as McFarland’s side look to go five from five to complete this first block of United Rugby Championship fixtures.

There is one positional change as Ethan McIlroy will make the switch to full-back, replacing Will Addison after his unfortunate leg fracture in last week’s win over the Emirates Lions, while loosehead prop Eric O’Sullivan rotates in for Andrew Warwick.

Stewart Moore and Sam Carter are the three players who miss out with the Ireland internationals coming back in, with the former making the bench but the latter dropping out of the squad altogether for the Aviva Stadium clash.

Ulster’s starting line-up includes all seven of their Ireland call-ups, with centre James Hume, hooker Rob Herring, tighthead prop Tom O’Toole and openside flanker Nick Timoney rounding out their Ireland contingent.

Teenage scrum-half Nathan Doak makes his fourth consecutive start and is paired with Billy Burns at out-half again, while Craig Gilroy will make his 198th appearance for the province on the other wing to Baloucoune.

The ever-dependable Alan O’Connor will partner Henderson in the second row, while Timoney will be joined by Matty Rea and David McCann in an unchanged back row.

Meanwhile, there are three changes on the Connacht side to the team that narrowly lost at Munster last week, with Tom Daly, Kieran Marmion and Eoghan Masterson coming into the starting line-up.

Head coach Andy Friend has largely kept faith with the side that nearly took four points from Thomond Park, although they will be without Ireland centre Bundee Aki, who is being monitored for a knee injury.

Connacht will have two former Ulster players in their starting line-up, with Sammy Arnold at outside centre and Finlay Bealham at tighthead prop.

ULSTER

15. Ethan McIlroy; 14. Robert Baloucoune, 13. James Hume, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Craig Gilroy; 10. Billy Burns, 9. Nathan Doak; 1. Eric O’Sullivan, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Tom O’Toole; 4. Alan O’Connor, 5. Iain Henderson (captain); 6. Matty Rea, 7. Nick Timoney, 8. David McCann.

Replacements: 16. Brad Roberts, 17. Andrew Warwick, 18. Ross Kane, 19. Kieran Treadwell, 20. Greg Jones, 21. David Shanahan, 22. Michael Lowry, 23. Ben Moxham.

CONNACHT

15. Tiernan O’Halloran; 14. John Porch, 13. Sammy Arnold, 12. Tom Daly, 11. Mack Hansen; 10. Jack Carty (captain), 9. Kieran Marmion; 1. Matthew Burke, 2. Dave Heffernan, 3. Finlay Bealham; 4. Niall Murray, 5. Ultan Dillane; 6. Eoghan Masterson, 7. Conor Oliver, 8. Paul Boyle.

Replacements: 16. Shane Delahunt, 17. Jordan Duggan, 18. Jack Aungier, 19. Oisin Dowling, 20. Jarrad Butler, 21. Caolin Blade, 22. Conor Fitzgerald, 23. Diarmuid Kilgallen.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)