Iain Henderson lands Personality of the Year honour at Ulster Rugby’s end of season awards

With the ongoing pandemic ensuring that the usual ceremony was once again replaced with a virtual reveal and that only the men’s senior sid e were featured, Henderson’s strong season in which he captained the national side for a first time and booked his place on a second British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa this summer saw the 29-year-old named Heineken Personality of the Year.

Henderson was just one of five winners on the d ay with the gongs spread throughout the squad.

Fan favourite John Cooney once again scooped the Ulster Rugby Supporters Club Player of the Year for his displays at scrum-half with the breakthrough campaign of centre James Hume recogn ised with the Openreach Young Player of the Year award.

Having become a mainstay in the side since the departure of former Springbok Marcell Coetzee, Nick Timoney’s consistent perfor mances in the number eight jersey saw him earn the Rugby Writers’ Player of the Year while second-row mainstay Alan O’Connor was the coaching team’s selection for the Bank of Ireland Player of the Year award.