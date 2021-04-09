Iain Henderson misses out again as Ulster unchanged but Northampton Saints name strong side for Challenge Cup qurter-final

Ulster have named an unchanged starting XV for their Challenge Cup quarter-final versus Northampton while their hosts have brought back a number of key names.

The northern province will again be without injured skipper Iain Henderson who sustained a shoulder knock during the Six Nations meaning the only change from the '23' that dismantled Harlequins in the last-16 a week ago sees Greg Jones come onto the bench in place of lock Cormac Izuchukwu.

With the Academy second-row unavailable, and Jones a back-rower by trade, it seems likely that it will be Mattie Rea who covers Kieran Treadwell and Alan O'Connor in the engine room.

With Henderson joining Marcell Coetzee, Will Addison, Jack McGrath and Luke Marshall on the absentee list, Dan McFarland's side contains precious few close selection calls but there will have been plenty of interest in the team named by Northampton.

While Harlequins essentially named a shadow side for the game at the Twickenham Stoop last weekend, Saints' own selection that overcame Dragons was more mix and match.

With a big game against London Irish in the Premiership to come next week, it had been wondered if director of rugby Chris Boyd would field a similar selection this time around but his nine changes include the recall of some big names.

Dan Biggar, Lewis Ludlam, Nick Isiekwe, Piers Francis and David Ribbans are all back in the starting side, with Tom Wood coming onto the bench.

While the likes of Owen Franks, Courteny Lawes and George Furbank remain sidelined through injury, Ulster figure to face a considerably sterner test than a week ago.

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS: T Freeman; O Sleightholme, R Hutchinson, P Francis, T Naiyaravoro; D Biggar, A Mitchell; A Waller (c), S Matavesi, P Hill; D Ribbans, A Coles; N Isiekwe, L Ludlam, T Harrison.

Replacements: M Haywood, N Auterac, E Painter, A Moon, T Wood, T James, A Tuala, F Dingwall.

ULSTER RUGBY: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; E O'Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore; A O'Connor, K Treadwell; S Reidy, J Murphy (c), N Timoney.

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, T O'Toole, M Rea, G Jones, A Mathewson, I Madigan, E McIlroy,