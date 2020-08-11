Iain Henderson set to miss season conclusion as Ulster confirm hip surgery

Iain Henderson is set to miss the conclusion of Ulster's 19/20 campaign.

The captain has undergone hip surgery and, expected to be unavailable for 8-10 weeks, will miss the Guinness Pro14 conclusion and could also miss the entirety of the Heineken Champions Cup knock-out stages.

Ulster are due to return to competitive action on August 23, with a league trip to Connacht. A home game against Leinster follows six days later with the Pro14 semi-finals and final scheduled for the first half of September.

After that, it's straight into the Champions Cup quarter-final in Toulouse on September 20, with the European semi-final and final to be played by October 17.

By then, the new PRO14 campaign will have already begun on October 3.

Henderson, of course, is known for his powers of recovery, regularly returning ahead of schedule and, if Ulster were to see off Toulouse, he could make it back in time for a European semi-final and final.

However, the lock will not want to take any unnecessary risks ahead of a busy autumn fixture list that features a quick start to the 20/21 season and the remaining Six Nations matches.

The other concerning news from Ulster's injury update confirmed that Will Addison is rehabilitating a back injury as the utility back's woes continue. He hasn't played since January due a calf injury sustained against Clermont.

Addison underwent back surgery last year and played only eight games for the province in the 19/20 season before the shutdown.

Meanwhile, Andrew Warwick is due to undergo hip surgery next week and Angus Curtis continues to rehabilitate a multi-ligament knee injury.

There's better news regarding Sam Carter, who is back in training following shoulder surgery and is expected to be fit to play for the first time since November against Connacht. Greg Jones (ankle), Matthew Rea (ankle) and Matt Faddes (shoulder) are also expected to return in time for the restart after their own surgeries.