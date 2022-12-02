Iain Henderson to captain Ulster on first start since injury for top of the table inter-pro clash against Leinster

Iain Henderson will captain Ulster in his first start for the province since June when they take on Leinster at the RDS Arena on Saturday evening (7.35pm kick-off) in the United Rugby Championship.

The Ireland lock made his return from a hand injury sustained on international duty during their summer tour to New Zealand in last week’s win over Zebre Parma and will move into the starting line-up in Dublin for the meeting between the League's top two teams.

Intriguingly, it will be a first start at blindside flanker for Henderson in several seasons as he is pushed into the back row to make room for Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell, while there is a first career start on the wing for Stewart Moore, too.

In all, head coach Dan McFarland makes eight changes to the team that thumped Zebre Parma last weekend, including the returns of Henderson and Treadwell’s fellow Ireland internationals Mike Lowry and Stuart McCloskey.

Lowry returns to the starting line-up at full-back and is joined in the back three by Ethan McIlroy and Moore, while McCloskey returns to form a familiar centre pairing alongside James Hume.

The half-back pairing is a familiar one as both Billy Burns and John Cooney are restored to the starting line-up, while the front row has only one change to last week’s game as loosehead prop Andrew Warwick rotates in alongside hooker Tom Stewart and tighthead Marty Moore.

Alan O’Connor is also recalled to feature alongside Treadwell in the second row, while Henderson will partner Marcus Rea and Nick Timoney in the back row for the trip down to Dublin.

On the bench, McFarland has opted for a 6/2 split and can call on three Ireland internationals in Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole and Jacob Stockdale, while Springbok number eight Duane Vermeulen is also included.

Former Australia lock Sam Carter is also on the bench along with Matty Rea, while loosehead prop Callum Reid and scrum-half Nathan Doak round out the squad.

Leinster – who have 18 capped internationals in their squad for the game at the RDS – are currently eight points ahead of Ulster in the table having played a game more than McFarland’s side and are yet to taste defeat this season.

ULSTER

15. Mike Lowry; 14. Ethan McIlroy, 13. James Hume, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Stewart Moore; 10. Billy Burns, 9. John Cooney; 1. Andrew Warwick, 2. Tom Stewart, 3. Marty Moore; 4. Alan O’Connor, 5. Kieran Treadwell; 6. Iain Henderson (captain), 7. Marcus Rea, 8. Nick Timoney.

Replacements: 16. Rob Herring, 17. Callum Reid, 18. Tom O’Toole, 19. Sam Carter, 20. Duane Vermeulen, 21. Nathan Doak, 22. Jacob Stockdale, 23. Matty Rea.

LEINSTER

15. Hugo Keenan; 14. Jimmy O’Brien, 13. Garry Ringrose (captain), 12. Jamie Osborne, 11. James Lowe; 10. Ross Byrne, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park; 1. Cian Healy, 2. Rónan Kelleher, 3. Michael Ala’alatoa; 4. James Ryan, 5. Jason Jenkins; 6. Ryan Baird, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16. Dan Sheehan, 17. Andrew Porter, 18. Tadhg Furlong, 19. Ross Molony, 20. Caelan Doris, 21. Nick McCarthy, 22. Charlie Tector, 23. Liam Turner.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (England)