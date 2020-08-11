Iain Henderson's injury is a huge blow to Ulster's season run-in, admits Dan McFarland

The lock is a notoriously quick healer but, given the 10-12 week recovery time predicted after recent hip surgery, it seems certain Ulster's second-row will be absent the talismanic skipper for a key run of PRO14 fixtures as well as the big Champions Cup quarter-final with Toulouse next month.

Aussie international Sam Carter is back in training having been out since November with a shoulder injury, while the likes of Kieran Treadwell and the brothers O'Connor, Dave and Alan, all had their moments before the untimely shut-down of the season some five months ago, the latter in particular enjoying a good run of form through the winter.

There is little sugar-coating, though, the loss of a player like Henderson.

"We're losing a really big player, an Ireland international," said McFarland of the 28-year-old. "That's going to hurt.

"On the reverse side of that, challenges mean opportunities for other people. "For the likes of Al (Alan O'Connor) and Treadders (Treadwell), Dave O'Connor and Sam (Carter), they'll have to step up and those guys are ready to do that. In fact, they're desperate to do that."

Ulster will take the field for the first time since February on August 23, meeting Connacht in a near-empty Aviva Stadium and still fighting for both domestic and European honours before the calendar belatedly flips to the 2020/21 season.

To end a trophy drought that stretches back more than 14 years, however, will be made all the harder without Henderson's influence on their pack.

Irish head coach Andy Farrell will naturally be concerned by the development too with his side's Six Nations campaign resuming against Italy on October 24.

While expected to return before that date, Henderson's usual international second-row partner James Ryan is also on the treatment table at present thanks to a shoulder complaint sustained in Leinster training.