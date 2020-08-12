Iain Henderson's planned surgery a blow but Sam Carter's return is a huge bonus, says Ulster coach McFarland

If ever proof were needed that this is a rugby season like no other, take a moment to consider just what Iain Henderson is set to miss during an absence that will amount to a little more than a handful of opening games.

Unless his notoriously speedy powers of recovery change the outlook, Ulster's skipper, star forward and sole British and Irish Lion will be forced to sit out the first 10-12 weeks of the resumed campaign, in the process missing what are likely to be the most important club games of the year - September's trip to Toulouse for a last-eight clash in Europe and, unless they are caught stone cold upon rugby's restart, the PRO14 play-offs.

While Henderson's seasonal bow in Ulster white usually comes once the leaves have turned to an autumnal hue, bringing with it a sense that 'the real season' has begun, by the time October rolls around in this back-to-front campaign, he will be left feeling like a diner who has returned to the table in time for his starter only to find the main course has already been served.

Like so much in the game - including, of course, the reality that all plans for the resumption of play are at the mercy of the coronavirus - Henderson's fitness was unduly affected by hitherto outside factors.

"It was a planned operation," said head coach Dan McFarland. "It had been giving him trouble for a while and we'd been talking about when to get it done.

"Unfortunately the Covid situation meant a lot of surgeries were delayed and put back and that was the case for Iain, as it was for a few of the guys.

"We could have potentially put it off longer but it just needed done. We've got other guys to play second-row and play second-row really well.

"In the end we just decided to get it done as soon as we could."

There is no way to mitigate against the loss of a player of Henderson's stature at Ulster, one of only two current squad members at Kingspan Stadium who over this longest of seasons could be described as a starter more often than not for the national team.

Like Leinster will surely find with the absence of their own second-row star James Ryan, it will require a collective lifting of the levels rather than any one man filling the considerable void.

"We're losing a really big player, an Ireland international," said McFarland of Henderson. "That's going to hurt. On the reverse side of that, it means opportunities for other people.

"For the likes of Al (Alan O'Connor) and Treadders (Kieran Treadwell), Dave O'Connor and Sam (Carter), they'll have to step up and those guys are ready to do that. In fact, they're desperate to do that."

While the ever-solid Alan O'Connor has seemingly added numerous strings to his bow over the past 12 months, and Kieran Treadwell was in Ireland squads not so long ago, there is little doubt that the most intriguing name in that list to supporters will be that of Sam Carter.

The Wallaby gathered 16 caps over the course of a three-year Test career, mostly throughout the tenure of former Leinster boss Michael Cheika.

Having arrived in Belfast last summer, his Ulster career had barely gotten off the ground when he sustained a shoulder injury against Bath in what was just his fifth start for the side.

While his pedigree is apparent, McFarland knows it will take time for him to once again reach the standards he's set in the past.

"Sam has been out for a long time," cautioned the head coach. "We can't be expecting him to (instantly bring) the quality of work that he'll produce the fitter he gets and the more involved he gets. He's not going to jump straight back in and be firing on all cylinders.

"(But) he's been going pretty well in training and we've enjoyed having him back involved. I can tell you he's certainly enjoyed being back involved."

Still, McFarland is excited by what the soon-to-be 31-year-old can bring to what is certainly now an area of need.

"(In last year's pre-season) against Glasgow, the first thing we saw from him was a 20-metre line-break up the middle of the park," he remembered.

"In all fairness, that's not what we hired him for, we know he's a really solid set-piece player. There's a lot of body involved there and when he hits stuff it stays hit."

Unfortunately, Henderson's woes were not to be the sum total of yesterday's bad news, his fellow Irish international Will Addison having suffered more back trouble during lockdown.

"Backs are complicated issues and it's really frustrating, for nobody more than it is for Will," added McFarland. "It's been niggling at him for a bit.

"He's had a history of back (issues) for the last while and he's dealt with them really well but this episode has set him back. His rehab is progressing well but it's not something that's straightforward.

"It's not like an ACL where you can say, 'We know what the operation is, we know the rehab and we can give you a return date'. It isn't like that."