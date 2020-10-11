Iain Henderson's sending off was a 'total accident' insists Ulster coach Dan McFarland as lock faces Six Nations ban

Ulster captain Iain Henderson tries to charge down Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb in Saturday's win at the Liberty Stadium (INPHO/Alex James)

Ulster's Iain Henderson is shown a red card by referee Mike Adamson for a shoulder charge on Dan Evans in Saturday's win over the Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium (INPHO/Alex James)

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has defended skipper Iain Henderson after his red card against the Ospreys on Saturday night, believing any foul play was a "total accident."

The British Lion was dismissed by referee Mike Adamson in the closing stages of the 24-12 win at Liberty Stadium and, while the northern province already had the victory well in hand by that stage, the sanction could yet prove significant given that any subsequent ban would rule the lock out of Ireland's side to face Italy in the Six Nations a week from Saturday.

The 28-year-old was sent from the field after making contact with the chin of Ospreys full-back Dan Evans at a ruck in the 75th minute.

Fatigued at the end of an otherwise impressive shift, the clear out was of such force that it knocked the Welshman only back a step rather than off his feet but its height meant Adamson was always likely to reach for the red.

Henderson has been sent off just once before in his professional career - later deemed unwarranted by a disciplinary panel - and, without seeing a replay of the incident, McFarland said his captain doesn't have a "malicious bone in his body."

"Saying I didn't see it, I sound like a Premier League soccer manager," said the head coach after an otherwise wholly satisfying evening in Wales as his side started the season with a second win from two games.

"I genuinely couldn't see the finer detail on the big screen. It looked to me like he clipped his chin and by the letter of the law that is a red card.

"But the bottom line is that Hendy doesn't have a malicious bone in his body.

"Whether the video shows something different I don't know but it's really unfortunate for him because it'll have been a total accident if it was what Mike saw."

Henderson, who is due to meet up with Ireland on Wednesday, will likely face a judicial committee mid-week to determine whether he will face any further punishment.

With next weekend off, Ireland welcome Italy to Dublin on October 24 in a game that was originally scheduled to be played back in March only to be among the first major postponements caused by the coronavirus.

A week on from that clash, Andy Farrell's men will face France in Paris on Halloween night in what could yet be a straight shoot-out for the title.

The 55-times capped Henderson started alongside James Ryan for the first two games of the championship all the way back in February, although he missed the loss to England at Twickenham for the birth of his second child.

Uncapped Leinster talent Ryan Baird, Munster's Tadhg Beirne and Connacht's Quinn Roux were the other locks named in Farrell's squad last week.