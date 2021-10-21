Iain Henderson’s spot in Ireland squad boosts hopes Ulster Rugby captain could return for Connacht clash

Iain Henderson’s inclusion in Ireland’s squad for the three-Test November series is a clear signal that the Ulster skipper is fit again and ready for action.

The 29-year-old was named as one of seven Ulster players in Andy Farrell’s panel and his involvement is the clearest indication yet that last summer’s British and Irish Lions tourist has made a full recovery from the thumb surgery he is believed to have undergone in the off-season.

However, there is one notable omission from Farrell’s plans for November as Jacob Stockdale has not been included, though this may be due to the winger’s ankle issue, while Billy Burns also misses the cut.

As well as Henderson, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, Stuart McCloskey, James Hume, and Robert Baloucoune complete Ulster’s contingent in a squad which will, once more, be led by 99-times capped Johnny Sexton and includes Simon Zebo for the first time in over four years.

Following this weekend’s fifth round of URC games, the 38-player squad will come together to prepare for next month’s Tests which begin against Japan on November 6 before then taking on the All Blacks and Argentina over the following two weekends.

Naming Henderson clearly opens the possibility that he might feature in Dan McFarland’s plans for Saturday’s Irish derby clash with Connacht at the Aviva Stadium, Ulster’s last outing until the Test series is completed.

The Ulster forward has not played any rugby since mid-July when he turned out for the Lions against South Africa ‘A’ prior to his surprise exclusion from any involvement in the tourists’ Test match panels.

Though Henderson would have likely sat out most of Ulster’s first batch of URC games due to his Lions involvement, he might have been already been deployed but for the thumb issue which has kept him on the side-lines along with an already considerable number of absentees from McFarland’s early season plans.

The, presumably, pressing need for some game-time and match fitness prior to joining Ireland’s camp may yet see him named in Ulster’s 23 for Connacht while both McCloskey and Baloucoune could probably also do with a run-out with both having shipped problems since Ulster’s opening URC fixture against Glasgow Warriors in late September.

The situation regarding Stockdale being left out is not entirely clear as the 25-year-old has also not played since the Warriors match with his ankle injury being subsequently picked up in training.

And with McCloskey (hamstring) and Baloucoune (groin) having been side-lined since featuring that opening fixture, but still wanted by Farrell, it means that either Stockdale’s injury is of a more severe nature or he has been simply dropped.

O’Toole, Timoney, Hume and Baloucoune all won their first caps last summer in the Test against the USA, with the latter scoring a dazzling try, so being named again is an endorsement from Farrell of what the quartet can bring to the squad.

Timoney’s excellent showings at the start of the season have put him firmly in the frame to add to his cap collection even though competition in the back-row is, as usual, intense with Jack Conan, Caelan Doris, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Gavin Coombes all on board. O’Toole and Hume have also been performing well in an Ulster shirt.

While Will Addison was never in the frame following his unfortunate leg fracture picked up last weekend, there were hopes that Farrell would reward teenager Nathan Doak with at least a call-up to train with the senior side following his eye-catching showings.

However, the Ireland coach has resisted such temptation and, instead, has called up Munster’s Thomas Ahern and Leinster’s Jamie Osborne as development players.

Leinster’s Ciaran Frawley and Dan Sheehan are the two uncapped players included in the senior squad.

Lions centre Robbie Henshaw has not been named due to his knee injury but will be around the camp as his rehabilitation is to be overseen by the Irish medical team.