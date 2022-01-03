'I'd be a lot more confident than last week' - Ulster coach Dan McFarland hopeful Munster clash can go ahead

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland says he is more confident than last week that his side will take the field this week after consecutive postponements.

The side entered the festive season buoyed by back-to-back wins in Europe but had their momentum stalled by an outbreak of Covid-19 within the camp that saw interpros with Connacht and Leinster slated for Boxing Day and New Year's Day respectively shelved.

Read more Ulster were willing to play on despite Covid outbreak, reveals coach Dan McFarland

Due to take on Munster in Limerick on Saturday night, the squad will receive results of their latest batch of PCR testing tomorrow.

"We're just going to proceed as if the game is going ahead, that's what we'll do," said the head coach. "It's safe to say we are in a better position than we were in last week.

"You can never be completely confident but as I say, I'd be a lot more confident than I was last week."

The timing of the outbreak could hardly have been worse in a strictly on-field sense, with the side carrying good form into a pivotal run of fixtures. While McFarland acknowledges the frustration felt by supporters was matched by his squad, the reality of top-level sport during a pandemic is that postponements and cancellations are a virtual inevitability.

"We're in a pretty good place today, in terms of morale," he added. "It gets frustrating but it is what it is.

"We started preparations for the Leinster game and that was called off relatively early. The Connacht game was later but I knew that there was a possibility but the players didn't until late on.

"We're in a good place, we arrived this morning with a good chunk of the squad here. We've started looking at the Munster game and it's a great place to be when you are back in work and prepping to play a massive game.

"What I would say is the learning that we've all taken is our ability to adapt in short order. Whether that's the support staff who do a remarkable job when things become incredibly complex. I speak to them, you know, last week on the logistics of guys having Covid, combined with the injuries, combined with the games, and the potential for games being canceled, it makes the logistics of things very difficult. The athletic performance and the medical performance guys, they have to be absolutely on the money.

"That adaptability is something we've learned over this period and to find adapting comfortable. We aren't set in stone so that everything has to be perfect.

"That's how I want to work anyway because nothing is ever perfect. Your bus could be 15 minutes late.

"Some things you just can't predict and you have to be able to go. You predict as much as you can and when things happen that you can't predict you have to be able to adapt and not feel crushed by it."

While Ulster were idle, Munster were beaten by Connacht, leaving them five points behind Saturday's visitors having played a game fewer.

McFarland doesn't, however, believe that the southern province's more recent match action will be too large an advantage.

"You take a bit of backwards step," he admitted. "Not in terms of your physical fitness and ability to run around but any time that you take some time off from the to and fro of rugby, you do need to get back into it. But we'll approach that well this week.

"The players were talking about that today and saying that it can't be an excuse for us. We have to get on with it.

"Lots of the teams that are playing at the moment have been in similar positions where they've had to take a week off or a couple of weeks off in some cases. In some cases it might not be the whole team but a player or a number of players that have missed out while the others have played.

"There have been hiatuses for lots of teams and as long as you're aware of that, you get the requisite work in during the week, I'll be comfortable that we'll be ready for the weekend."