I’d travel from anywhere for the privilege of leading Ulster, says captain Beth Cregan

Beth Cregan will lead out Ulster in the inter-pro clash against Munster in Armagh

A teacher by trade, Ulster skipper Beth Cregan moved to Dublin this year to be closer to her partner, Ali. Regularly back up the road to Londonderry to look after her mother, the relocation would mean plenty more miles in the car before one even considers regular journeys up and down the M1 to train and play with her native province.

At 27, and after years of service in a side whose well-documented winless run in the interpro series goes all the way back to 2012, did she ever pause to consider whether, with everything else going on in her life, if the juice was worth the squeeze?

“No,” she replies emphatically. “Short answer.

“I could relocate to Limerick and I’d still be coming up the road.

“It’s that feeling when you get here. I’ve travelled since I was 16 for training, it’s no wrinkle out of me.

“That’s not me saying I’d be the only one who would do that.

“It’s a cliche to say it’s not a one man show but it’s true and it’s never going to be.

“I would never be here without the senior leaders there, most of whom I get to call my best friends. That’s a privilege for me.

“We’ve got girls that would come off a 12-hour shift and be straight into rugby.

“That’s across the island, it’s something special within women’s rugby. There’s that dedication to the club, the province and dedication to the game. It’s to be a professional on top of your profession.

“There’s people here that’ll be up at 5am to go to the gym, go to work, work all day, eat their dinner in the car and drive those two hours to get here, do what they need to do, drive two hours back, sleep, repeat. That’s happening across the country.

“I don’t think there’ll ever be a stage when any of us question that or question the way we do it. You know whenever you take the pitch, Saturday, Sunday, whenever it may be, when you lace up your boots and see the girl on your left and the girl on your right doing the same thing, you know the reason why you’re doing it.

“It’s been brilliant to be there, nice to help the younger ones and see the ones that are going on further and into green jerseys and seeing the older ones and hoping that they get the recognition they deserve.”

Given their lengthy odds of victory every time they take the field, and it’ll be no different in Saturday afternoon’s tussle with Munster in Armagh, Cregan knows the side are written off before they ever take the field.

Try as she might, the sense of it is impossible to avoid.

“We’re constantly written off as the underdogs and put to one side and that’s not fair,” she stresses.

“It’s not fair on the girls that are here week-in, week-out.

“The support that I see being given from Ulster is way above the other provinces, I know that from conversations with other players.

“The work that the girls are putting in, the hours that they’re driving for an hour’s training, you’re not going to see that anywhere else in the country.

“The passion that the girls have, that is second to none and it’s a privilege to be that voice (as captain) for them.”

With the moving of this inter-pro opener to the Palace Grounds, there is hope that Ulster will draw a number of new fans to the game unable to watch them when playing in Belfast. Cregan knows already, though, that at least one of the side’s die-hard fans will be in attendance — her mum Anne.

“I’m one of the sole carers for my mum,” she explains.

“She took sick 10 years ago, between the family we all look after her.

“Rugby is a big passion of hers. She took me to everything, she showed us all rugby.

“Even now after the games, she’ll still pull me aside. I got a yellow card at the weekend and got a clip round the ear when I went home.

“She still goes to every game, we still bring her to every game.

“She loves it. She still thinks she can go to everything. It’s actually heart-breaking sometimes telling her that she can’t.

“She can’t wait. She already has everybody wired off that they have to go to the game at the weekend.

“She has it all planned out in her head, how she’s getting there, her outfit, everything.

“I can’t wait for her to be able to get there and just enjoy the experience.”

In what is the first side named for a competitive game by new head coach Murray Houston, Cregan as expected gets the nod at hooker with 18-year-old Irish international Sadhbh McGrath alongside her at loosehead.

Irish Under-20s back-rower Sophie Barrett will start at No.8.