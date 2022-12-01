I’ll consider switching international allegiance from Ireland to Scotland, reveals Ulster ace John Cooney

Ulster’s Dublin-born scrum half John Cooney has broken his silence on a possible switch to play for Scotland by stating that he will consider making the move.

“I’ll make the decision on my own terms and whatever I feel is right for me,” says Cooney.

The 32-year-old has previously played 11 times for Ireland but could declare for Scotland because his father is Scottish and, under World Rugby’s new eligibility rules, he could transfer as he has not featured for Ireland since February 2020.

“Half of my family live in Scotland and my dad’s a proud Scotsman,” he said.

Should he switch, Cooney could play for Scotland at next autumn’s World Cup.

“I have to make sure everything is right with me with Ulster in terms of the contract and stuff like that,” Cooney told BBC Sport.

"I have seen people commenting - I can see other people's perception of it but they're generally people who have no connection or affiliation to another country.

"I can see both sides of the conversation but I won't be listening outside. Either way I know my Dad would be immensely proud if I did play (for Scotland)."