I’m greedy for more tries, says winger Rob Lyttle as he looks to make a big impression in an Ulster shirt

Just like a striker in football, the scoring rate is what matters if, in rugby, your office happens to be located out on the wing.

Of course, there is much more to it than that. Possessing a quality kick-chase has also considerable market value along with an ability to be sound under high balls, accurate when putting boot to ball and making your tackles.

And yet that ability to pierce defences with pace or power, or both, to find a way to get the ball planted over the opposition’s line is still the main event.

As such, Rob Lyttle is doing rather nicely so far.

He has played in six games this season, starting in each one, and is currently sitting on three tries the latest of which was against Sale last Saturday night when Lyttle collected on the bounce from Billy Burns’ long pass and was still able to beat opposite number Arron Reed in the race to the corner.

Actually, Lyttle’s scoring stats could have been four touchdowns from his six matches as he got over in La Rochelle only for his sharpness in the heavy rain to be ruled out due to Jacob Stockdale losing the ball forward.

One more try and the soon to be 26-year-old — his birthday is on Saturday — will have equalled his best seasonal return for the province which was achieved back in the 2017-18 campaign when he actually also turned out for just six games.

Not one to add a great deal of flannel to what he does and is expected to do on the pitch, Lyttle’s attitude to plaudits coming his way is to shrug it off and move on.

“As a winger that’s your job to finish it,” he says of last Saturday’s try.

“It was a good team try and I was lucky enough to be on the end of it. I got the praise for it, but it was a team try.”

As for potentially equalling and even surpassing his four scores for a season, Lyttle doesn’t specifically refer to the situation and prefers to admit that scoring is simply what is expected.

“As a back you’re greedy for more tries so if me scoring tries helps the team then that’s what I’ll do.”

The reality is that he knows that both Rob Baloucoune and Jacob Stockdale are likely higher in the pecking order when it comes to selection which means that one of Ulster’s frontline wing combination mostly has to be missing before Lyttle is likely to make an substantial advance on his 63 appearances.

Both Stockdale and Baloucoune have had quite an injury profile in recent times — the latter is currently side-lined with his troublesome hamstring while Stockdale is away with Ireland —which has allowed Lyttle, when fit, to benefit though he has also been used as a full-back.

“I know how Rob and Jacob are world class and I know I’m not naïve enough to think I’m above them, so I try to give it a crack and my best when I get the chance,” said Lyttle.

“That’s what I’m looking to do. Finish this block of games for the team and on the right foot for myself.”

If selected for Friday, which seems likely, Lyttle will have played in half of this 10-game block which comes to an end against the Stormers. It’s not been an easy time for the squad and when he hasn’t been getting selected, Lyttle has been playing for Banbridge in the AIL.

He admits it can be a bit of a step-up and that, earlier in the season, when he wasn’t featuring there was nothing else for it but throw everything at training to keep up to speed.

“You’re training every day and playing All-Ireland League for Banbridge so you’re still getting game-time.

“(A case of) Just training away and sticking at it.

“When you’re small like me you’re always playing against people who are bigger than you, so it gets a wee bit more pressurised or nerve-wracking playing those European games.

“But for me it’s just a game of rugby at the end of the day.”

He played against the Stormers last season in their regular season clash, when the hosts were narrow winners, but missed out on the URC Semi-Final when Ulster exited thanks to the last kick of the game.

“We definitely owe them one,” he admits ahead of the teams meeting for the first time at Ravenhill where the heat experienced in Cape Town will not be an issue.

“So (after Sale) it’s about building momentum and that starts with winning another game this weekend.”

Ulster certainly need this result having lost three from their last four URC fixtures as they go after a top two finish and, as it happens, the Stormers are second, seven points in front of the fourth-placed province.

“We want that home Semi-Final and we know how difficult it was last year going away so that’s what we’re aiming for.

“Last week means nothing unless we back it up this week.”

He might even bag another score the day before his birthday.