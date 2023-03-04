I’m rightly not in Ireland squad, but I’ll stake World Cup claim: James Hume

James Hume is finding form again for Ulster after his serious injury — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

When James Hume tore three tendons from the bone against the New Zealand Maori last summer, he had no way of knowing then that his recovery would follow along two distinct timelines.

The first, set at around four months, dictated how long it would take for him to get back on the field. The second, considerably more vague, regarded the length of time it would be before he began to feel like the player he was before the injury.

The province’s best performer last season — indeed, he travelled to New Zealand for that personally fateful tour amid chatter that he should start a Test — he spoke openly before making his comeback that he wanted to ensure he could not be labelled a “one-season wonder”.

But, having convinced himself that his injury was not as serious as it was in reality, his return was a rocky one.

Ultimately making his first appearance since the injury against Munster in the final weekend of October, he got a run against New Zealand ‘A’ a week later before getting up to speed and, like many that night, did not give the best account of himself.

In truth, that was the case for much of the winter, but just before the Six Nations there were signs he was getting back to his best.

In a pair of January home games against Sale and then the Stormers, there was much more of the threat with ball in hand that so stood out a year ago with Hume crediting being able to trust his body once again for the uptick in performances.

While it has been frustrating to find his form at such a disjointed time in the season, and no doubt the loss of his Ireland place is keenly felt, ahead of tonight’s visit to Cardiff he is aiming to lay down a marker between now and the season’s end.

“It’s not in the forefront of my mind at the minute,” he said of forcing his way back into the Test reckoning. “It is what it is. I need to get my stuff right at Ulster first before I can even be considered for that. If it comes, it comes. It’s my job to use the rest of this season to put my best foot forward for the World Cup ultimately.

“I’m not salty or anything, I don’t expect to be there. I shouldn’t be there. The rest of the season it’s putting my foot forward for the World Cup.

“I think when I came back from injury I just thought I’d be exactly where I was. I didn’t appreciate how bad the injury was.

“I was just like, ‘It’ll be fine, I’ll be back in four months’, but it doesn’t really work like that. I lost a bit of lateral power which is obviously a big part of my game.

“That was something that I couldn’t accept for whatever reason. I had so much expectation on myself, thinking, ‘Right, I’ve got to go out and do this’. It just wasn’t feasible, especially with the condition my body was in. I was operating at nowhere near my potential.

“There was a lot of learning to do through December and January then I finally got a bit of form in that Sale at home game and played well against Stormers at home.

“It’s unfortunate with these breaks, training weeks and Europe being so far away that there’s so much time in between but it’s about trying to maintain performances. Mentally, I’ve accepted everything and physically I’m on the way back up.

“It was acceptance and just moving on and trying to be the best version of myself. That sounds very cliché but it’s true.”

James Hume is determined to show he deserves a place on the plane for Ireland's World Cup quest

While Hume’s attacking game will always be what generates headlines, he is a key defensive figure for Ulster too. As Ireland found when Garry Ringrose was absent from the 13 jersey against Italy, the outside centre position is pivotal in terms of communication and connection.

A perhaps underrated aspect of the 24-year-old’s game, he is part of the defensive leadership group at Ulster.

“You get to see so much 13, internally with the forwards and so much communication from your 15 and wingers behind you. You have a full view of everything at all times. That’s why I think 13s are usually labelled your defensive leaders. It’s a nice role to have. I like to concentrate on it and I enjoy it.”

It was not always the case. However, in Ulster’s former defence coach Jared Payne, he found someone he calls a “kind of mentor” who taught him the importance of work without the ball.

“I would have loved what I know now when I was in school because you’d have scored 18 intercepts a year,” he said.

“That was one thing in school, it’s just go and make a tackle, there isn’t really much on the technical side.

“I’ve spoken before about JP really shaping that, especially for me. He was such an unbelievable defensive 13 for Ireland. He kind of mentored me in that position and made me love it, the idea of being active off the ball, trying to make reads, trying to help everyone around me.

“The difference between an edge defender who doesn’t talk and one who does is so big. If you aren’t communicating with those inside you, they won’t have a clue what you’re doing and there’s line-breaks either side. I like the responsibility.”

Hume’s return to form is timely for Ulster as the season’s conclusion comes into view. Last week’s victory over the Sharks in Durban has kept them on course for a top-four finish, and the home advantage in the Quarters that goes with it, while the top two is not out of the question.

With only four games remaining, Hume hopes that both he and the team have found momentum just in the nick of time.

“Hopefully we can bring that into Cardiff,” he said.

“We’ll have two weeks off after and hopefully we make it four (wins) from five.

“It’s just how we finish now. We could easily take the foot off and not get that home Quarter or home Semi. That’s the stuff that ultimately can make the difference.

“Last year with Munster coming up (in the last-eight), we know how much better it is to have that big crowd behind you, Quarter-Final of the URC, the buzz is so much better. That’s the goal for us — to get as high up that table as possible and get some home games.”