I’m sad to be leaving Ulster at end of the season, admits winger Rob Lyttle

Rob Lyttle says playing for Ulster had always been a dream for him

Ulster wing Rob Lyttle has confirmed he will leave the side at the end of the season.

Still only 26-years-old, he made his debut for his native province in 2016, scoring the first pair of what is currently 19 tries in the white jersey.

With those scores coming across just 64 games, the Donaghcloney man will walk out of Ravenhill for a last time boasting an impressive strike rate and his try in the 2020 PRO14 Semi-Final victory over Edinburgh is sure to live long in the memory of any Ulster supporter.

“This comes with great sadness as playing for my home province has always been a dream of mine,” he said in a social media post.

Lyttle’s departure comes one week on from team-mate Jordi Murphy revealing that this year would also be his last. While Ulster confirmed a number of new contracts recently, the likes of double-centurion Craig Gilroy and former Wallaby international Sam Carter are also on deals coming to an end this summer.