I’m very proud of rising star Tom O’Toole, says Ulster coach Dan McFarland

Tom O’Toole has come off the bench in Ireland’s wins over Wales and France to begin the Six Nations — © ©INPHO/James Crombie

Ulster boss Dan McFarland says he is “very proud” of the impact Tom O’Toole has made for Ireland during the Six Nations.

With superstar tighthead Tadhg Furlong out injured, Ulsterman O’Toole has come off the bench in both Irish wins in the Championship, catching the eye against France on Saturday with an all-action cameo that saw him top 50 metres made with ball in hand.

O’Toole has had to be patient, with last weekend representing his sixth cap after several seasons spent in and around Andy Farrell’s squad, and the Irish head coach last week credited the work he has done back at his province.

“I think it’s been a real gradual process for Tom over the past three or four years,” said McFarland. “Scrummaging, particularly as a tighthead, is learned through experience. Some guys are lucky that they land on the rugby planet at 130 kilos and the technique then isn’t as important but Tom’s not like that. In the last three or four years, he’s developed in the gym, working really hard to build his size, build his strength, build his scrum strength.

“Over that period of time we’ve made sure he’s been exposed to situations where he’s been able to take on quality teams.

“I remember I put him out there in my first year against Connacht at home when Connacht were at the height of their scrummaging power, they had Denis Buckley (at loosehead), and he struggled.

“That was a mistake by me but since then Tom has played top-level Champions Cup games and scrummed really well. It’s his stuff in the loose that is his superpower, his ability to work hard and get in positions to carry the ball and be extremely physical. He doesn’t have a slow down button, Tom. It’s full on, complete commitment.

“Sometimes that’s the area he needs to work on. Tom’s answer to things is to be aggressive and sometimes it needs to be a bit more smarts. But that’s improved in his scrummaging, unbelievably so. I really like working with Tom and I’m very proud of what he’s achieving.”

As his eight carries against Les Bleus showed, O’Toole is what could be called a “modern prop” with his ability on the ball a point of difference. As McFarland noted, his set-piece has come along but adding more heft to further benefit at scrum time will always be a balance.

“There’s an element of not wanting to take away his super-strength,” he added. “If Tom went home and ate Frosties all day and got himself up to 130 kilos he’s probably not carrying the ball 10 times in 20 minutes.

“He’d be able to scrum but he might carry it once and then it’s hands on knees.”