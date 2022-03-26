‘In my head, we won that game’: Head coach Dan McFarland not happy with late referee call as Ulster lose at Stormers

After seeing his side beaten 23-20 by the Stormers having had a would-be winning score chalked off by the TMO in the final minutes, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland was clear in what outcome he felt his side deserved.

"In my head we've won that game," he said. "It is what it is. We'll move on. We don't have the four points that go with winning a game."

Ulster had trailed 14-0 after only six minutes but clawed their way back into the game and thought they were to become the first visiting URC side to win on South African soil this season when Callum Reid crashed over after a period of pressure in the 77th minute.

But as Billy Burns lined up his conversion attempt, TMO Quinton Immelman intervened and called for referee Gianluca Gnecchi to take a closer look.

The replay showed that Stormers' replacement flanker Hacjivah Dayimani came in to try and dislodge the ball, though the images were inconclusive when it came to proving that Reid had actually separated his hand from the ball before grounding.

Ulster's frustration was only heightened when the officiating team deemed that it had been Reid, not Dayimani, who knocked forward despite it being the latter who appeared to swing at the ball with his fist.

With the Stormers awarded a scrum from which they won a penalty, Ulster's chance was essentially gone despite getting one more possession from deep in their own half.

"I have to be really careful what I say here," said McFarland.

"As I viewed it initially, my personal opinion of looking at it, I can't understand why that's not a try.

"At the moment, we'll wait to hear what they've got to say. If it's not a try because he's not grounded it, then why is he not deliberately knocking it out of his hands and a knock-on?

"I'll have to wait and hear what they're saying."

Despite their poor start, the controversial ending ensured McFarland was taking little solace from their domination of the game thereafter and a losing bonus-point.

"We got hit early on by some good play by them, some poor play by us, but we gradually built into the game," he reflected.

"We found areas of the game where we put them under pressure, particularly our aerial kicking game and our game close to their line when we were able to generate a bit of momentum.

"We built back into the game gradually. Through that second-half we put together a series of ten minute chunks that really wore them down.

"The story would have been a different one if we'd taken a couple of chances that we should have done. We didn't but they're a good team.

"That was tough and then in the end we did. We put the pressure on, we've scored a great try but we've come away with one point."

Ulster now move to Pretoria for the second game of their South African trip where they'll meet the Bulls and former star Marcell Coetzee next Saturday.