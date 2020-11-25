Injury boost as James Hume fit to return ahead of Ulster's PRO14 trip to Edinburgh

Ulster will kick off their new season against the Glasgow Warriors

Ulster will be boosted by the return of James Hume for Monday night's trip to Edinburgh in the PRO14.

The centre has been absent with a groin injury since the victory over Dragons last month and his fitness will be a timely one for Dan McFarland.

With Luke Marshall having injured knee ligaments against Scarlets last time out and Stuart McCloskey on Ireland duty, the head coach otherwise would have been short of options to pair alongside the ever present Stewart Moore in midfield.

All told, Ulster are presently without 15 players between injury and Ireland commitments.

Joining Marshall on the sidelines are Jack McGrath, Rob Baloucoune, Will Addison, Louis Ludik, Greg Jones, Angus Curtis, Ethan McIlroy, and Tom Stewart.

Meanwhile, McCloskey, Eric O'Sullivan, Iain Henderson, Jacob Stockdale, Rob Herring and Billy Burns are all with Ireland ahead of Saturday's game with Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Such an absentee list is unlikely to spark any sympathy among next week's opposition. A bulk supplier to the national team for whom recently-qualified out-half Jaco van der Walt is the latest call-up, a depleted Edinburgh were thumped by Leinster in the RDS on Sunday after which head coach Richard Cockerill complained that Monday fixtures were an added burden to sides already missing their internationals given the decreased chance of releases from Test bubbles.

Playing a host of fringe players and Academy prospects, Edinburgh had actually won two in a row before travelling to Dublin but have been inconsistent since losing the PRO14 semi-final to Ulster in dramatic fashion two months ago.