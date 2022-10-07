Ireland centre James Hume eyeing Ulster return during South Africa double-header as groin injury eases

While he will be absent when Dan McFarland names his team this lunchtime for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship hosting of Ospreys in Ravenhill, the Irish international’s presence against the Lions and Sharks in the next fortnight would represent a huge boost for the province.

Last season’s Player of the Year for the side has yet to feature this term after suffering a groin injury in the first midweek game of Ireland’s summer tour to New Zealand back in June.

With surgery having been a success, he now has his first week of training under the belt and can expect his spell on the sidelines to soon be coming to an end.

"I’ll be back next week, that’s the aim anyway,” the 24-year-old told the Belfast Telegraph on Thursday night.

"I’d my first full training week this week and I got through it all right so next week is the aim. I’ll hopefully be on that flight to South Africa.”

Hopefully with Hume on board, Ulster will depart for their now annual South African trip on Tuesday of next week and the province’s coaches will be crossing their fingers that there are no fresh injury concerns emanating from tomorrow’s game against the Ospreys.

Rob Herring is already in the return to play protocols after departing last week’s loss to Leinster, meaning the side are down to John Andrew, new recruit Declan Moore and Academy prospect James McCormick to man the hooker position until Tom Stewart returns from Emerging Ireland.

It is a similar story in the back-three where, with Will Addison still yet to return, the absence of Robert Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy due to the Emerging Ireland trip to South Africa has loomed larger thanks to events at home.

Jacob Stockdale’s injury sustained against Leinster is far from a worst-case scenario after the 26-year-old missed nearly all of last season, but he will still be out for multiple games when resources in his position are already stretched.

The province do, at least, have the experience of Rob Lyttle and Craig Gilroy to recall after neither played a part last week.

The expected return of Duane Vermeulen to the side this weekend after his exertions with the Springboks during the Rugby Championship.

And while skipper Iain Henderson’s return is not quite so imminent, the key cog in the Ulster pack is nearing being ready for selection himself.

Like Hume, Henderson sustained an injury on Ireland’s tour to New Zealand during the summer with the 30-year-old heading home before the historic Test series had even started.

While it was a knee complaint that ended his trip earlier than hoped, the lock used the lay-off as an opportunity to have surgery on the hand issue he’d been playing through towards the tail end of Ulster’s season.

Having originally been targeting the South Africa tour himself, it remains to be seen if he will also be making next week’s journey to Johannesburg.

“In my head I wanted that last South Africa game or that Munster game (on October 29). That’s what I’ve been pushing for with the physios," said the skipper.

“But on the first day of my rehab I was told ‘you’re going to have to trust us and let us manage you’. I’ll have to see what I get through and ensure what I’m doing is the right thing.”