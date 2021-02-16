Ireland duo released back to Ulster for PRO14 clash with Glasgow

Ulster will welcome back two of their Ireland internationals for this weekend's Guinness PRO14 clash with Glasgow.

Both Stuart McCloskey and Tom O'Toole, who haven't featured in a matchday panel for either of the two opening Six Nations fixtures, will be available to provincial coach Dan McFarland for Friday's game at Scotstoun.

Also returning to the squad after providing specialist cover for Ireland last week are both John Cooney and Eric O'Sullivan.

Having missed the start of the season through an ankle injury, O'Toole in particular is in need of game-time. He has started just once this season, in the new year win over Munster, also making five appearances as a replacement and one more for Ulster's A side.

McCloskey spent the first section of the season largely gameless in the Ireland bubble and so has played just six times this season, once in the Autumn Nations Cup against Georgia and five games for his province.

In all, 12 players in the Ireland panel were released back to their provinces, also including Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane, Dave Heffernan (all Connacht), Ryan Baird, Ross Byrne, Jack Conan (all Leinster) and Munster quad Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Chris Farrell.