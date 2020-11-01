Ireland fly-half Burns returns from injury as McCloskey and Cooney released to lead Ulster on trip to Cardiff

Fly-half Billy Burns is back in action for Ulster when they travel to the Cardiff Blues on Monday (INPHO/James Crombie)

Ireland fly-half Billy Burns will make his return from injury and will captain Ulster in their Guinness PRO14 trip to the Cardiff Blues on Monday night (kick-off 6pm).

The 26-year-old has been sidelined since picking up a calf injury in the European Champions Cup quarter-final loss to Toulouse last month, with Michael Lowry and Ian Madigan sharing the fly-half starts in his absence.

But Burns was one of the extra players for last week's victory over Dragons and now returns to anchor Ulster's bid to extend their unbeaten start to the season into a fourth week when they travel to Newport.

The fly-half is joined in the starting line-up by another Ireland pair, Stuart McCloskey and John Cooney, who have been released from the national squad to be named in the run-on team at Rodney Parade, the Blues' temporary home.

Matty Rea will make his 50th Ulster appearance in the clash having been restored to the starting team at blindside flanker, while there could also be a return from injury for centre Luke Marshall, who is named on the bench alongside Academy winger Ethan McIlroy.

However, there is no room in the team for Springbok No.8 Marcell Coetzee, who sits out the trip to Wales as head coach Dan McFarland assesses his options in the back row.

In all, there are eight changes to the team that took to the field against Dragons last week which is somewhat surprising given how well they played in the first half, but McFarland has stuck with his ethos of rotation to start the campaign.

After making one start at fly-half, Lowry comes back into the team at full-back in a back three that sees only Louis Ludik retain his starting jersey, with Craig Gilroy named on the opposite wing as Matt Faddes and Rob Lyttle drop out.

In the centre, McCloskey returns to the inside centre jersey for the first time this season, with Stewart Moore shifting out one spot to outside centre and James Hume missing out altogether, while Burns and Cooney form a familiar half-back combo.

Despite Jack McGrath being available again, Eric O'Sullivan retains his loosehead jersey after a strong display against Dragons alongside tighthead Marty Moore, but the pair have a new hooker between them as Adam McBurney rotates in for his first start of the campaign.

Alan O'Connor maintains his starting role at lock where he is paired up with Kieran Treadwell, while only Jordi Murphy is retained from the back row that started against Dragons, with half-centurion Rea and Nick Timoney taking the other two jerseys.

John Andrew, McGrath and Ross Kane provide the front row replacements, while Sam Carter and Sean Reidy add ballast in the back five. In the backs, Alby Mathewson and Marshall both make their returns on the bench, with McIlroy in line for only a second Ulster appearance if he comes on.

On the Blues' side, head coach John Mulvihill has made two alterations to the side that faced Munster last Monday, both in the pack, as back rowers Josh Turnbull and Will Boyde return from injury to be named in the starting line-up.

Ulster have started the season strongly, winning all three of their opening games by putting their opponents to the sword, currently ranking second in points scored and tries scored behind only rivals Leinster.

The game will be played at the Dragons' home ground Rodney Parade, with the pitch at the Blues' usual home ground, the Cardiff Arms Park, having to be completely relaid due to damage caused during its use as a nightingale hospital.

ULSTER

(15-9) Michael Lowry; Craig Gilroy, Stewart Moore, Stuart McCloskey, Louis Ludik; Billy Burns (captain), John Cooney; (1-8) Eric O'Sullivan, Adam McBurney, Marty Moore; Alan O'Connor, Kieran Treadwell; Matty Rea, Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: John Andrew, Jack McGrath, Ross Kane, Sam Carter, Sean Reidy, Alby Mathewson, Luke Marshall, Ethan McIlroy.

CARDIFF BLUES

(15-9) Matthew Morgan; Aled Summerhill, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Hallam Amos; Jarrod Evans, Lewis Jones; (1-8) Corey Domachowski, Kristian Dacey (captain), Dmitri Arhip; James Ratti, Rory Thornton; Josh Turnbull, James Botham, Will Boyde.

Replacements: Ethan Lewis, Brad Thyer, Scott Andrews, Ben Murphy, Olly Robinson, Jamie Hill, Jason Tovey, Garyn Smith.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland)