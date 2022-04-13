Ireland full-back Mike Lowry signs new three-year contract extension with Ulster

Ulster have announced that Ireland full-back Mike Lowry has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal until the summer of 2025.

The 23-year-old has joined fellow backs Robert Baloucoune and Stewart Moore in agreeing terms on a fresh contract at Ravenhill despite still having a year to run on his current deal.

Already seen as one of the most dangerous broken field runners in Europe prior to this season, Lowry has taken his game to a whole new level this year and has received adulation at every level.

Having originally been brought back to his schools position of fly-half at the start of the campaign, injuries to Will Addison and Jacob Stockdale forced him back into full-back around autumn and since then he has thrived.

The former RBAI man has been nominated for European Player of the Year for his starring role in Ulster’s Heineken Champions Cup campaign as one of the leading players in both metres made and defenders beaten, and then received his first Ireland cap against Italy in the Six Nations, scoring twice at the Aviva Stadium.

One of the first names on the team-sheet at Ravenhill when available, Lowry still has not yet reached his peak and there are calls for him to be included in Ireland’s squad for their upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Lowry has made 63 appearances for Ulster in his still young career and, now that he has his long-term future secure, he’s keen to add to that number for his province.

“I’m delighted to extend my time with Ulster,” said the full-back. “I’m excited to see what we can achieve in the next few seasons, and I definitely want to be a part of something special with this group.”

Head coach Dan McFarland added: “Mike has played a fundamental part in our squad, developing over the last number of years into a Test level 15. This progression has not been a surprise, it comes from his in-built determination and toughness, a standout desire to constantly develop and stardust that not many players possess.

“He has had a phenomenal season, and I know Mike will be at the forefront of whatever this group of players achieves going forward.”