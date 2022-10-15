Ireland international Nick Timoney is fast becoming a man for all seasons and positions for Ulster

When players are split into backs and forwards in training, Ulster’s Nick Timoney has been known to ask if he should stand in the middle.

The former Sevens player, whose speed is a real asset in the back-row, teases that he should be considered more of a hybrid than one or the other. Yet, as Ulster lost Ian Madigan, Stuart McCloskey and Billy Burns to injury in last weekend’s win over the Ospreys, the 27-year-old remained in the back-row in a line-up that saw Mike Lowry shunted into the centre and John Cooney finish the game on the wing.

“Most of the backs, I think, are probably still getting picked ahead of me in the backline,” he joked.

The need for versatility has been no laughing matter for the twice-capped Irish international through his career, though. Moving north after missing out on a place in the Leinster Academy, the Blackrock College product was told he was too small to play at number eight when he first arrived at Ravenhill.

Not one to worry too much about the number on his back – he has said on more than one occasion that good back-row play is good back-row regardless – he still appreciates the irony that it was as an eight that he made his Ulster breakthrough. It was in that jersey, too, that in the latter half of the 2020/21 season he displayed the form that saw him get his first Test cap that summer.

Yet for the entirety of his time as a senior player, Ulster have had an imported eight in their squad, first Marcell Coetzee and now Duane Vermeulen. Confirmation of Rory Sutherland’s arrival last week, to be followed by Steven Kitshoff next season, effectively blocking off Ulster’s starting loosehead position to Irish-qualified talent for four years, has in some quarters reignited debate over the merits of such foreign signings.

Despite there being three back-row positions in a starting side compared to the more specialised role of loosehead, Timoney’s own journey to key contributor for his adopted province leaves him in good position to comment.

Read more Sam Carter is well versed on the tasks that await on Ulster’s South African voyage as Lions challenge looms

“If you go back three seasons ago, me and Marcell weren’t on the pitch at the same time for the guts of a year,” says Timoney recalling a period when his progress seemed to be stagnating.

“So, there is definitely a cost to it, nothing is free. You bring in someone of international quality, it’s going to cost someone ultimately. That’s the reality of it.

“With that comes a realisation, and maybe it’s easier to say in my position with there being three back-row spots, it puts pressure on you to offer something that is unignorable.

“That’s tough if you’re in a position like scrum-half and Ruan Pienaar comes in. Does Paul Marshall play for Ireland as many times as he could? Maybe not.”

Ultimately, Timoney feels players learn more from playing than watching, but he admits that the benefits for the collective will more often than not outweigh the minutes sacrificed by Irish-qualified incumbents.

“You can never put one individual above the team to an extent,” he continued. “There’s definitely a huge benefit to the wider group of someone like that coming in. In certain elements there may be a benefit to the person that they’re knocking back in the pecking order in that they can learn stuff from them but in general playing is going to probably be more valuable to that individual person.”

He can, therefore, wholly sympathise with those who may not react to the news of such star signings with the same enthusiasm as supporters or even the rest of the squad.

Read more Ulster turn to Emerging Ireland stars for Lions test as coaching staff ring changes for first game of South African tour

“It can be a tough one to swallow,” he admitted. “Like I remember seeing an interview with a lad from one of the other provinces a couple of seasons ago talking about how excited he was to learn of a new signing and sort of wondering if in his head he really fully believed that or if there wasn’t part of him that just realised he was going to get less game-time.

“It turned out alright for him, he’s going well, but there’s a cost to everything.

“If you’re good enough you’ll find your way in somewhere. I guess it pushed that mindset, competition pushes everyone forward. So I’d say it’s always a net positive to bring in a player but someone is going to lose out.”

While benching against the Lions today after playing every minute of the last three, having been one of Ulster’s most consistent performers over the last two years, Timoney doesn’t have too many worries for his place at present, but that is no longer his definition of success.

“What’s become more and more clear to me over the last couple of years is that any individual achievement you have, be that becoming a starter at Ulster, getting picked for Ireland, is a pretty empty feeling unless the team goes well and you win,” he said. “So from my point of view, starting every week is great, it’s an honour, but if I start every week and we don’t win anything I’ll still be annoyed.

“Our potential as a squad is to win the URC or Champions Cup, that at the moment feels the only real success because anything you see as an individual achievement doesn’t really matter much if it’s not shared.”