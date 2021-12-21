Ireland pair James Hume and Tom O’Toole, and flanker Matty Rea sign new two-year deals at Ulster

Christmas has come early for Ulster Rugby fans with the news that Ireland pair James Hume and Tom O’Toole have pledged their futures to the province for another two seasons after agreeing deals until the summer of 2024.

The international duo, both 23-years-old, have become integral part of the Ulster squad over recent years and tying them down long-term signifies an excellent way for Bryn Cunningham to start his off-season business.

Ulster also confirmed that blindside flanker Matty Rea has also signed a two-year deal at the province, with the Ballymena man taking his association with the province up to the summer of 2024.

Hume in particular has been one of the in-form centres in Ireland over recent weeks, turning in outstanding performances against each of Leinster, Clermont and Northampton to lead Ulster to three big wins.

Those displays will undoubtedly have turned the heads of some big-spending clubs across Europe, but Hume has ended any speculation about his future by putting pen to paper on a new two-year contract.

With centre partner Stuart McCloskey also likely to re-sign with the province, it means head coach Dan McFarland can look forward to another two years of his first-choice centre pairing, who have both been in sensational form during the campaign.

After being part of the all-conquering RBAI side that won three Schools' Cup titles in a row, Hume was quickly drafted into the Ulster Academy and became a stand-out for the Ireland Under-20s side, earning him a senior Ulster debut away to Munster in September 2018.

That was followed by him signing a development contract a year later, but within only a few months of agreeing that deal he had carved out a role as a regular in the match day squad every week.

Hume has made 49 appearances for Ulster and, such is his influence within the squad, he has missed just three of their 27 games since 30 November 2020 – all three of which were down to rotation rather than him being dropped.

His form was recognised with a first call-up to the Ireland squad over the summer, earning a cap in their 71-10 win over the USA, while he was also named in the squad for the most recent Autumn Internationals, albeit he did not play in any of the three wins.

Meanwhile, O’Toole has formed a strong pairing at tighthead prop alongside Marty Moore, with the former primarily used as an impact player in the second-half of games, a role he performs very well due to his strong ball-carrying ability.

Also 23, the young Drogheda-born prop still has plenty of growing to do in the front row and would still be considered a prospect for the future despite being a key part of Ulster’s team at present and also an Ireland international.

After starring for Campbell College, O’Toole made his Ulster debut in April 2018, starting away to Edinburgh, and was then handed a development contract that upgraded to a senior deal for the 2019-20 season.

Since then the tighthead has made 69 appearances for Ulster and has been called up to several Ireland squads under Andy Farrell – his first coming prior to the suspended 2020 Six Nations – making his debut in that victory over the USA over the summer.

The final of the trio to sign, Rea, 28, has become one of Dan McFarland’s most relied upon players since earning a professional contract in 2017, also winning 69 caps for his province in the back row.

An athletic back rower, and also a useful line-out operator having come through the ranks also playing lock, the Glarryford man is a dependable option and will hope to contest the six jersey with brother Marcus over the next few weeks.

“It is great that Matty, James and Tom have bought into what we are trying to achieve as a club and, because of this, are prepared to further commit themselves to the province,” said head coach McFarland

“All three add a huge amount to the squad, with Matty demonstrating his value as a lineout operating and ball carrying six. Tom is still a young tighthead but has already earned international recognition for his relentless workrate and physicality. James has made a big breakthrough this year, adding consistency in his fundamentals to a top-class ability to beat defenders.

“I look forward to seeing what the next two years hold for this group of young players."