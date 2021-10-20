Ireland squad: Nick Timoney one of seven Ulster players named but Jacob Stockdale misses out ahead of autumn internationals

Nick Timoney and Tom O'Toole have held on to their places in the Ireland squad. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Seven Ulster players have been named in the 38-man Ireland panel for the upcoming autumn internationals.

In-form Nick Timoney made the cut in Andy Farrell’s panel as he searches for his second cap while Iain Henderson, Robert Baloucoune and Stuart McCloskey have been passed fit enough to make it into the squad.

Baloucoune and Timoney both made their Ireland bows over the summer, as did James Hume and Tom O’Toole, who also hold on to their places in the squad, while the Ulster contingent is completed by Ireland’s first choice hooker Rob Herring.

It means there is no place for Jacob Stockdale, who hasn’t featured for his province since sustaining an ankle in training after he played the full season opener against Glasgow last month.

Neither is there a spot for scrum-halves Billy Burns, who misses out as summer debutant Harry Byrne holds his place, or Nathan Doak, who could perhaps have been seen as having an outside chance of being named as a development player.

Instead, only Munster’s Thomas Ahern and Leinster’s Jamie Osborne are included on those terms.

Elsewhere, Simon Zebo is included in an Ireland squad for the first time since 2017 after the 31-year-old back returned to Munster from Racing 92 during the summer.

Robbie Henshaw (foot) has not been deemed fit enough to be named although James Ryan is included along with the returning trio of Johnny Sexton, Keith Earls and Cian Healy.

Ireland are due to host Japan (November 6), New Zealand (November 13) and Argentina (November 20) at the Aviva Stadium.

"It has been a short lead in to this international window but that is the challenge, to get back up to speed quickly and build on the performances from the Six Nations and the Summer Tests. This is the start of an exciting period for the group as we begin to build towards the Rugby World Cup in France,” said coach Farrell.

“In September we got together and mapped out what was coming up in this window, the exciting fixtures that lay ahead in the next 12 months and beyond that the opportunities to improve as a group over the next five windows we will have together.

“In a few weeks’ time we will face an exciting and well coached Japan team who showed in July what a dangerous team they are. New Zealand dominated the Rugby Championship losing just one game while Argentina are battle hardened from playing the southern hemisphere’s Big 3 week in week out over the past two months.

It would be fantastic to play in front of a full-house at the Aviva Stadium. We had small crowds back in for the games in July and even that made a huge difference to the team and the atmosphere in the stadium."

Ireland squad for the autumn internationals

Backs (18)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 31 caps

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap

Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 24 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 25 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 93 caps

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)*

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 10 caps

James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 13 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 6 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 5 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 89 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 99 caps CAPTAIN

Simon Zebo (Munster/Cork Constitution) 35 caps

Forwards (20)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 5 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 16 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 22 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 20 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 19 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 9 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 49 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 109 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 63 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 13 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 76 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)*

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

*denotes uncapped player

Development Players

Thomas Ahern (Munster/Shannon)

Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas)