Ireland stars back to boost Ulster ahead of United Rugby Championship curtain raiser

Dan McFarland is able to call upon Test stars for league opener

Ulster will have their full complement of Irish internationals from the summer back in harness for the United Rugby Championship curtain raiser against Glasgow Warriors at Kingspan Stadium on Friday night (7.35pm kick-off).

With Andy Farrell’s men having utilised a healthy contingent from the northern province to see off Japan and USA back in July, the likes of Jacob Stockdale, Will Addison, Rob Herring and Stuart McCloskey didn’t feature in the pre-season friendlies.

All are back in the match-day ‘23’ for the visit from Dan McFarland’s former side however with Stockdale and McCloskey both in the starting line-up.

Young Ethan McIlroy, who starts at full-back, is the only player in the back-line yet to be capped by Ireland with Robert Baloucoune and James Hume taking their usual spots on the right wing and outside centre respectively.

Billy Burns and John Cooney are again in tandem at half-back.

Up front, Ulster have a fully capped front-row held in reserve with Eric O’Sullivan and Tom O’Toole joining Herring among the replacements while Andy Warwick, Brad Roberts and Marty Moore start. Sam Carter will captain the side in the absence of Iain Henderson with the Australian alongside Alan O’Connor in the second-row.

With new signing Duane Vermeulen not joining up with his team-mates until November, and Jordi Murphy injured, Greg Jones, Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney make up the back-row trio.

Lock Mick Kearney could make his debut for the side as a replacement with Mike Lowry, Nathan Doak and Matty Rea also among the substitutes.

Ulster: Ethan McIlroy, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, John Cooney, Andrew Warwick, Brad Roberts, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter (CAPT), Greg Jones, Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Mick Kearney, Matty Rea, Nathan Doak, Mike Lowry, Will Addison.

Glasgow Warriors: Cole Forbes, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu, Sam Johnson, Rufus McLean, Duncan Weir, George Horne; Brad Thyer, Johnny Matthews, Simon Berghan, Scott Cummings, Richie Gray, Ryan Wilson (CAPT), Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, Murray McCallum, Lewis Bean, Rob Harley, Jamie Dobie, Ross Thompson, Ollie Smith