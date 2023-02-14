Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune out of Ulster’s clash with Glasgow as injury woes continue

Ulster’s Robert Baloucoune has been out with a hamstring injury — © ©INPHO/Luca Sighinolfi

Ulster are still without Robert Baloucoune for Friday night’s crucial URC visit to Glasgow.

After two idle weekends, the northern province head to Scotstoun for what will be the first of three consecutive away games knowing that a key run awaits.

Still third in the table, they are just four points ahead of the fifth-placed Warriors with the race for home seeding come the play-offs really heating up.

But they will make the trip without Irish international Baloucoune who hasn’t played since January 7 thanks to a hamstring injury.

Will Addison and Sean Reffell are still in the treatment room too, while the in-form Rob Lyttle is a doubt.

Luke Marshall could return though and both Jacob Stockdale and Tom Stewart have been released by Ireland to feature.