It’s difficult but I still love my job, says Ulster coach Dan McFarland

Rugby

Dan McFarland has insisted he loves his job at Ulster despite being linked to the vacant post at Leicester Tigers.

The English champions are on the lookout for a new head coach after Steve Borthwick left to take charge of the national team with the Ulster boss, who has never coached in his native land, among the names speculated to be in the frame.

The 50-year-old who is Ulster’s longest-serving head coach of the pro era signed a new contract last season, tying him to the northern province until 2025, and says he remains happy at Ravenhill despite Saturday’s loss to La Rochelle making it six reverses in seven games.

“I signed my contract back in the autumn,” said the man who has drawn admiring glances from the likes of Glasgow too in the recent past.

“I really enjoy my job no matter how difficult it is. Even given the fact that it’s difficult, I love my job so that’s it.”

While Saturday’s gutsy effort in the 7-3 defeat was poles apart from some recent performances in this run, what would have been a massively uplifting win eluded the side thanks to Joel Sclavi’s late try with the clock in the red.

Despite this latest gut-wrenching defeat, the losing bonus point taken from the home of the European champions ensures Ulster are still in the mix for Champions Cup progression despite dropping each of their three pool games so far.

Victory over Sale in Belfast on Saturday night, along with results elsewhere going their way, could still see them through to the last 16.

Having been held to nil for the first time in European competition when these sides met last month, McFarland is keen for his side to show their “true colours” in this all-important rematch.

“The way we approach games is that we move on,” he said of regrouping from yet more late heartbreak. “We look and we focus and it’s all about focusing on a performance that will get us a win.

“(The approach is the) Same way as if we’d won by 60 today or lost by 60. Sale are a good team, very physical. We have a gameplan in mind that we want to use against them. We’ll take learnings from the last time we played them which was particularly difficult.

“It’s a match that we want to show our true colours and at least demonstrate to them what we’re about because we didn’t do it last time.”

Despite still having won only twice since the end of October, McFarland sees no signs of panic in his squad.

“There’s no flapping,” he stressed. “That’s the big thing. We’re focussed on what we’ve got to do.

“We understand that there are areas of our game where we haven’t been playing particularly well over the past six weeks but we also understand the context, the opposition we’ve been playing and the position that we’ve been in. We’ve just got to focus on the things that we do well and make sure that we do do them well. The losing is a by-product (of not doing that).

“The focus is on the day to day, the nitty gritty of what you’re doing, the detail of how you work and what you do, that’s the culture that we have. We’ll keep working and as today shows, we nearly beat the European champions away from home.”