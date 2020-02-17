'It's not ideal but...': Dan McFarland addresses Ulster's fixture frustrations over uneven PRO14 calendar

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has said worrying about the unbalanced nature of PRO14 fixture lists would be little more than a waste of time for his side.

The province are still second in Conference B despite Saturday's surprise loss to a struggling Ospreys side, but the Cheetahs remain on their coat-tails ahead of their visit to Belfast this weekend having benefited from a pair of recent bonus-point wins over their sub-standard neighbours Southern Kings.

The realignment required when the South Africans joined the league in 2017 saw a conference set-up adopted, abolishing the established home-and-away round robin format.

An imperfect system that involves some sides playing 11 home games a year and others ten, one of its tenets was that local derbies were to be retained even across conferences.

As such, the Cheetahs find themselves playing two 'extra' games against the Kings - winners of four league games in 53 attempts - while Ulster are dealt additional, far more competitive, affairs against Munster and Connacht.

It's a similar story for Glasgow - presently only two points behind the Cheetahs in the race for the final play-off spot - who find themselves taking on Conference A table-toppers Edinburgh three times a year.

Should the Cheetahs maintain their position, or overhaul Ulster in second, it will clearly have been achieved in a sporting landscape where all things are not created equal.

McFarland, though, believes the cross-border nature of the competition remains more important than greater competitive balance.

“It’s not ideal, but there’s a bigger picture here as well, in terms of the diversity of the league,” he said.

“It isn’t more difficult in one conference than the other, because the South African teams have the better one in one league and the Italian teams have the better one (Benetton) in the other league.

“If you flip that around and look at it from the other side, (the 'problem') is Irish rugby being too good.

“It’s the same for the Scottish teams, you have two sides that go at it hammer and tongs and it’s difficult every time."

Saturday's game at Kingspan Stadium, one that will see Ruan Pienaar make an emotional return to the ground where he represented the province with such distinction, is naturally of huge importance to the table, especially given the two sides' respective remaining fixture lists.

Cheetahs will play six of their last nine in Bloemfontein where they enjoy a real home advantage while one of those away trips comes against the aforementioned Kings.

“With the Cheetahs, if you look at their run-in, they have the easiest fixture list in the league," McFarland said.

“So you have to keep winning games and (the Ospreys) was a game that was pretty important. It is not the end of the world that you lose, but it was a pretty important game to win and it makes our game against the Cheetahs all the more important.

“We’ve still just got to win more games than the Cheetahs and that’s the bottom line.”