It’s victory in France but still everything Toulouse for Ulster in second leg

Champions Cup

On the run: Robert Baloucoune of Ulster breaks clear to score his second try against Toulouse on Saturday. Credit: David Rogers/Getty Images

Having gone from January 2016 to December 2021 without a victory in France, Ulster have now won consecutive games away to Top 14 giants, following up their pool stage victory over Clermont with a 26-20 win at Toulouse. The European champions are still very much in the two-legged fight, though, with things finely poised ahead of Saturday’s rematch in Belfast.

1. Twice as nice

There had been understandable skepticism surrounding the introduction of an aggregate system over two legs for these last-16 ties and there remains a feeling that the extra games coming at the expense of two in what has become an unwieldy pool stage system remains too large a sacrifice.

While there was a fear that too many one-sided games at this stage would render second legs something of a fait accompli, in this particular instance things could hardly be better set up for a cracking conclusion to the tie at Ravenhill.

Both Dan McFarland and Robert Baloucoune stressed in their post-match interviews that this was only “half-time” and as players dropped exhaustedly to the ground at the final whistle you could tell there was not the usual elation that would come with such an away-day scalp.

Ulster will know that, even at home, there remains so much still to do against a Toulouse side who can score points in a hurry and who won in Ravenhill as recently as December 2020.

“We’re going to have to be a lot better if we want to prevail over the two legs because six points to Toulouse is nothing,” said McFarand.

“It’s 15 seconds. With their offloading and genius and speed and size, in 15 seconds it (the lead) can be gone. We have to be on our game but for the time being we’ll accept that we scored four tries, played some really good rugby and a lot of guys stepped up who hadn’t experienced that level before and we’ll take confidence from that.”

2. Bobby Dazzler

Ulster’s match-winner was the brilliant Robert Baloucoune who bagged the first hat-trick of his young career in stunning style. The intercept try as he picked off Antoine Dupont’s pass was a huge moment in the game, coming at a time when Toulouse were pressing to re-take the lead and what would have felt a stern grip on the tie.

Quite apart from his scores though, the 24-year-old was in fantastic form and on three separate occasions made a brilliant tackle to stop a Toulouse attack in its tracks. The winger has been going through something of a strange season with injuries, making it something of a stop-start campaign, while he failed to get a minute on the pitch for Ireland during the Six Nations.

Having crossed the whitewash for a first time this season only in the middle of January, he now has nine tries this year and his good days have been something to behold. He’ll have few better than this in an Ulster jersey.

3. Carton rouge

The game was just 10 minutes old, and with Toulouse already in a 7-0 lead, when winger Juan Cruz Mallia was sent off for taking out Ulster’s Ben Moxham in the air. While the decision from Wayne Barnes to show the red card drew howls of derision from the passionate locals, in reality the English referee had little choice.

Both in nature and effect, it was an incident not unlike Jared Payne’s dismissal for Ulster against Saracens in the European Cup quarter finals eight years ago, but Toulouse stayed in the game right to the death and, on another day, could even have sneaked the win at the very end.

Ulster have already lost a game this season when opponents were forced to play for a lengthy stint with 14 men – against Munster in early January – and afterwards McFarland admitted it is not always as straightforward as expected with the extra man.

“I think the advantage of having one man more is less than people think,” he reflected. “I remember a game a long time ago when I was playing for Richmond against Wasps and Scott Quinnell got sent off and I remember the galvanising aspect of facing a bigger challenge than we expected, it really pulled us together and we prevailed well. I see that time and time again.

“Today, when we did get the width and exploited the fact that they were a man down we were extremely potent. When we got caught in the middle of the field and there was a battle in some of those rucks we really suffered.”

4. Counter offensive

If Ulster are to advance, the ruck is one area where surely they will have to improve this weekend. In what was an interesting tactic, Toulouse did not appear to contemplate going for jackal turnovers, content instead to assert their authority at the breakdown by targeting under-resourced rucks and counter-rucking Ulster off their own ball.

Given the sheer size and power of their forward pack, it was a brutally effective ploy and ensured Ulster lost possession in key areas and were slow to get the ball to the space vacated by Mallia.

Afterwards, McFarland spoke of “intent and the technical understanding of what is necessary” but a solution will need to be found before Saturday.

5. Delayed Dupont

All week there was understandable chatter about how Ulster would stop World Player of the Year Antoine Dupont from running the show as he did in the previous meetings between these sides. The French number nine was still plenty involved in the game, defending well and even playing his part in a few rucks to boot, but this was not his dazzling best. Ulster will hope it has not just been delayed by seven days.