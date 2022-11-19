It’s your shirt to lose now, Ireland attack coach Mike Catt tells Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey ahead of Australia test

Stuart McCloskey will have the chance to make a serious mark against Australia

Against Australia in the Aviva Stadium this evening, Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey has the chance to cement himself in Ireland’s starting line-up, according to attack coach Mike Catt.

The 30-year-old centre will be in the 12 jersey again tonight, marking the first time in his career that he has started three consecutive games for Ireland.

Possessing only six caps from a six-and-a-half-year Test career prior to this window, the Bangor man has enhanced his standing in what is one of the deepest areas of Andy Farrell’s squad. While Robbie Henshaw has accounted for just five minutes this month, McCloskey’s selection alongside Garry Ringrose for the visit of the Wallabies comes despite Bundee Aki being available again after suspension.

“It’s a hell of a competition in that area,” said Catt. “Robbie, Garry, Bundee and Stu, and James Hume of course, he’s been in there too.

“So, he’s performed exceptionally well for Ulster and you know he’s been able to bring it to the way we want to play.

“That’s been the impressive side of it, with Bundee being banned, Robbie then getting injured. It gives Stu a real opportunity to get three games in a row and he’s done exceptionally well.

“So from our points of view, he’s got the jersey and it’s up to the other guys to get him out of the jersey. So he needs to take his chance tomorrow night and cement it in.”

McCloskey will be hoping to help Ireland win a record-equalling 12th home game in a row.

Victory against Australia would also ensure Ireland finish their 2022 slate still ranked the number one side in the world.

McCloskey’s spot in the midfield was one of Farrell’s big selections for this one, with the other being the choice of Jimmy O’Brien on the wing over the likes of Robert Baloucoune and Jacob Stockdale.

Beyond that, the run-on side is the same that began the second Test against the All Blacks during the summer.

Ireland attack coach Mike Catt believes Stuart McCloskey can cement his spot in the Ireland line-up

With O’Brien having made his debut against South Africa, as it happens as a replacement for the injured McCloskey, and then starting against Fiji, Catt has been impressed with how both players have slotted into what is a largely established side.

“Stu’s skillset is a lot more than people assume. He’s a big man and he’s always been seen as carrying,” he said.

“He has got a very good offloading game but his distribution and his subtleties on the ball, he makes good decisions at the line and he’s able to pull those balls back. He’s very calm, a very calming influence.

“Jimmy just understands the game of rugby, he understands the feel. He’s exceptionally good at decision-making and he’s another one who is just calm.

“Nothing fazes him. He’s a little bit like Hugo (Keenan) in that respect. He has come into the environment and he just loves being in the environment and playing the game of rugby. He makes good decisions at the right time.

“He’s still got a lot to develop of course, but he’s a great guy to have. He’s a left-footer too, which helps us massively from an exiting point of view.”

In general terms, Catt is hoping for a more potent attacking display than was offered in wins over the Springboks and Fiji in this window.

“It’s crucial that we focus on ourselves and give a valid performance that we believe we can get to,” he added.

“I think we’ve been a bit off against South Africa, especially in attack, and Fiji wasn’t great.

“It’s a great opportunity for the guys that are taking the field to really put in a performance that we’re proud of. That’s ultimately what we want.”