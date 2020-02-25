'I've gone through the fire': Bill Johnston reflects on rough start to Ulster career and recent progress

One player likely to be more disappointed than most to see this weekend's game between Ulster and Benetton postponed is the province's out-half Bill Johnston.

One of few bright spots in the loss to Ospreys two weeks ago when he impressed off the bench, he followed that up with a man-of-the-match performance in the win over Cheetahs at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday night.

If not for the spread of the coronavirus in northern Italy seeing Saturday's game postponed to a later date, Johnston surely would have had another chance to seize the opportunity that's been afforded to him by Billy Burns' Ireland involvement

"When we had that break there for a few weeks I missed it, I missed rugby," said the 23-year-old, who swapped Munster for Ulster last summer.

"I'd a week away with some of the lads here, but by the second week off, I found myself really missing rugby. I probably hadn't felt that in a while.

"When that alarm went off at half six the first Monday back, I was buzzing. I showed that appetite in training.

"I was happy with my own preparation over the little break and in training after the break, and I'd been getting good feedback off the coaches that my game had accelerated in that time off.

"I came back with a real appetite. With Billy getting called up, it leaves a bit of a gap and a bit of room to grow and just step into that role a bit more. I had a lot of that in the first training week, and I was able to bring that off the bench (against Ospreys).

"With Billy being away, it's worked in my favour and I got to start. It's tough to look amazing in those type of conditions, but when the opportunity is there, you have to take it. You're not doing yourself or the team justice if you don't back your skills.

"I feel like my game is in a good place but there's more to come."

By his own admission, his first performances in white weren't of the same standard as his most recent. His debut for the side came in the reverse fixture against the Cheetahs back in October - a game he admits remains the stuff of nightmares after they shipped 63 points - and there were times in the following months that he missed out on the matchday 23 altogether.

Saturday's start was his 11th outing of the year though, just one fewer than he ever made for Munster, while he featured in three of the side's six Champions Cup games.

"The number of appearances, the big games, it's been really pleasing," he said. "I've backed myself to come here because I saw an opportunity but more importantly I've been backed by the coaches and my team-mates to fulfill my potential. I've learned a lot since August and September about how Dwayne (Peel, attack coach) wants me to play, how Dan (McFarland, head coach) wants me to manage the game.

"I admit I wasn't there the first part of the season, but I've gone through the fire, I've learned lessons and that's what I wanted to do.

"I've stayed patient and stuck in there with the (coaches') support and they've helped me find a bit of form.

"I owe them a lot for just sticking with me and giving me the opportunities, and I owe a lot to the team-mates who stuck by me when I was making mistakes.

"I learned to play the game a certain way in Munster and coming up here has certainly been a bit of a contrast. I probably wasn't fully ready for it but it's learning and I'm not going to be afraid of that."

Johnston wasn't the only one enjoying a rare start on Saturday, with both Mike Lowry and James Hume making their returns from injuries sustained in the season's opening weeks.

"I was thrilled to see them back because it's been tough, especially Mikey who had a few hiccups," said Johnston. "James was really good. He's a pleasure to work with because he can create something out of nothing. When the weather is a bit icky, it's great as a 10 to just ship it out to him and let him create something. He takes that on well.

"Mikey had some nice touches and cleaned up in the wind and the rain. Out for that long, you'd take those types of performances in a heartbeat."